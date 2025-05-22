JFK stowaway suspect Svetlana Dali convicted

The woman accused of sneaking onto a flight from New York City to Paris last year was found guilty Thursday on a federal stowaway charge.

Svetlana Dali's sentencing guidelines call for up to six months in prison. She's already been held without bail for five months.

The judge did not immediately set a sentencing date.

A grand jury indicted Svetlana Dali for sneaking aboard a a Delta flight at John F. Kennedy International Airport back in November. She flew to Paris, and was taken into custody by French authorities once she landed. An attempt for her to be sent back to the U.S. ended when she had to be removed from her return flight for a disturbance before takeoff. In December, she returned to New York and was re-arrested in Buffalo after allegedly removing her GPS monitor and trying to cross the border into Canada.

She's since been held at the Brooklyn Detention Center, which is also where Sean "Diddy" Combs and suspected UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione are being held, as well.