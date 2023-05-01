We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet owners looking for some financial relief in today's inflationary economy may want to consider pet insurance. This unique type of protection operates much like health insurance does for humans. In exchange for a payment to a provider each month, the insured can secure coverage for a wide variety of medical ailments, treatments and visits to the veterinarian.

Pet insurance can be worth having for pets both young and old. It's generally considered beneficial for most cats and even some exotic animals. But is it worth it for dogs, too? We'll break down the details for dog owners in this article.

Is pet insurance worth it for dogs?

Here are three reasons why pet insurance is specifically worth it for dogs.

Dogs spend more time outside

There is safety and predictability in the daily routine of domesticated cats, as they live the majority of their lives indoors. Dogs, however, spend a good chunk of their day outside, particularly in the warmer spring and summer months.

And when they're outside they're more likely to injure themselves or interact with other animals than they would have been if they stayed inside at home. They can get hurt via normal activities like running or exercise. They could also have a negative run-in with other pets or they could simply have to cope with things like high temperatures or hot pavement and cement. While none of these may be overly serious, they are likely to require some involvement by your veterinarian.

For these reasons, pet insurance is worth exploring. Just know that there is a standard waiting period before coverage kicks in, so it makes sense to apply for pet insurance for your dog now.

Dogs need more care than cats

Dogs, for a variety of reasons, tend to need more medical care and treatments than cats. They also tend to have shorter lifespans, so those vet visits will be spread out over a more compact period of time.

"While cats live longer than dogs, and while both will require vaccinations and exam fees throughout their lives, cats tend to have fewer medical issues," pet insurer Lemonade explains. "Many cats stay inside, so they're less exposed to risks that could lead to an accident or an illness than a dog is. Dogs are also more prone to hereditary conditions like hip dysplasia or issues with a cruciate ligament."

While the breed and age of your dog both play a big role in the specific price you'll pay, there's no denying that dogs generally need more medical attention than cats. Because of this, it may be worth obtaining a pet insurance policy to help offset the costs of the inevitable treatments that will be required.

Dogs are more expensive to own

If you have both a dog and a cat then chances are high that you've spent more on your dog than your cat. That's because - in general - dogs are more expensive to own. According to the ASPCA, pet care costs for dogs are around $1,400 annually while cats come in around $1,150.

When analyzed further, the price differential becomes stark. The price for "initial/one-time costs" according to the ASPCA is $1,030 for dogs compared to just $455 for cats. And "special costs," like professional grooming and dental also underline the difference: Dogs will cost around $800 each year for both while cats generally will need just the dental.

With this notable difference in price, it makes sense to lock in a pet insurance policy that can help reduce these costs and reimburse you for the care your dog needs.

The bottom line

Pet insurance is frequently a valuable and smart way to protect both your furry friend and your bank account. It can be especially advantageous for dog owners, particularly during the warmer months when the dog is more likely to be outside and prone to any incidents or injuries that naturally occur. Dogs also usually need more medical care than cats, making pet insurance a no-brainer to help reduce costs. Finally, overall, dogs are more expensive to own than cats, so a pet insurance policy that can help even out these final costs may be well worth it.

