You should get pet insurance before summer — here's why

As it starts to heat up around the country, pet owners may want to start thinking ahead. After all, extreme summer weather may increase health risks for your pets.

The best time to buy pet insurance is when your pet is young and healthy — before any pre-existing conditions pop up.

The cost of pet insurance varies, though it's typically more expensive for dogs than cats. According to Fetch by the Dodo, the average cost is about $35 per month for dogs and $20 per month for cats. But remember, your pet's age, breed, location and health are all taken into account by potential insurers.

If you haven't bought pet insurance for your furry friend, don't worry. It's never too late to get coverage, and summertime actually may be a good time to get added protection.

Should I get pet insurance before summer?

Summer is an ideal time to take your pets on long walks, to the park and more. But Spot also warns that "higher temperatures can create more health risks for our furry companions."

"Pets don't regulate heat in the same way that we do and some animals, like dogs, naturally run hotter than us. This means that they are at a higher risk of becoming overheated and potentially suffering from heatstroke," Spot explains on its website.

Certain dog breeds may be more prone to heat-related illness which includes heat stroke, heat exhaustion and heat cramps, among other conditions.

"Heat stroke is a life-threatening condition characterized in dogs by a body temperature greater than 105.8°F (normal body temperature for a dog is between 99.5 and 102.5°F), neurologic issues, and organ problems. A body temperature greater than 106°F may cause permanent brain damage, and severe organ damage can occur when the body temperature exceeds 109°F," UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine states in a blog post, noting that many dogs recover without any permanent damage.

So, don't delay.

Other health risks

More pests like fleas, ticks and mosquitoes also tend to emerge as the weather heats up.

Bryon Backenson from the University of Albany School of Public Health recently told CBS News that as long as it's above 40 degrees then ticks may be out.

"The longer a tick is attached to you, the higher likelihood it is of giving you whatever it is it may carry. And the smaller that tick is, the less likely it is you are to find it and be able to pull it off," Backenson explained.

Spot's preventive care coverage, which has an additional fee each month, offers reimbursement for preventative measures related to Lyme disease caused by ticks. Click to get a free quote.

"Dog insurance may be a good option for you if you live in an area that is prone to fleas and ticks year-round as a way to protect your dog from repeated infections or illness, and cat insurance too if you have an outdoor cat," Gina Zeitlin, an emergency veterinarian at Veterinary Speciality Hospital of Palm Beach Gardens, said in a blog post for Spot.

Just note, not all pet insurance providers' basic plans cover preventative medicine for ticks and fleas, so make sure you do your homework. You may have to pay a little extra each month to get insurance that includes such a treatment.

The bottom line

There are certain times of the year that may pose additional health risks for your pets (especially the winter and the summer). Summer, in particular, is usually a time for pets to be active and remain outdoors for longer periods of time.

However, you should be mindful of heat-related illnesses and pests that could leach onto your pet. While remaining aware of your environment and your pet's well-being, it's often helpful to have pet insurance to lean on in the event of an emergency.

It can provide you peace of mind and potentially save you money in the long run.