Spring brings health hazards for your dog that can make pet insurance especially valuable. ashley@globalwarmingimages.net/Getty Images

Veterinary costs are up across the board.

"Prices for vet services have jumped 10% in the past year, government data shows — the biggest such spike on records dating back two decades," The Associated Press reported in Oct. 2022. There's no doubt paying for health care for your dog can get pricey fast, but for many pet owners, there's nothing they wouldn't do for their furry friend.

Pet insurance can help defray the cost of medical bills for your dog. There are plenty of reasons to get pet insurance now, and the fact that spring is upon us is one of them. As much as you might love the season, spring brings health hazards for your dog that can make pet insurance especially valuable. We'll break down these hazards in this article.

Why you should get pet insurance for your dog this spring

If you're starting to see green sprouting from your flower beds, now's the time to consider getting pet insurance. Here's why your dog needs it this season.

They'll be outside more

It can be beautiful to watch nature come alive in the spring. But unfortunately, this also introduces more potential threats to your dog's health.

Some plants and flowers are toxic to dogs and can lead to everything from an upset stomach to death. Fleas and ticks are more active in warm weather, and your dog is more likely to encounter them if they're outside more. Even seasonal allergies can lead to a vet visit for medication. Pet insurance can make treatment for all of these health concerns more affordable.

They'll be more active

When the temperatures rise, dogs (and their owners) are more likely to go outside to exercise and explore. While this increased activity can be good for their health, it also means your dog is more likely to injure itself than they are if they are homebound during the winter. According to pet insurer Pets Best, pet injury accident claims rise in April, reach their peak in August and decrease at the end of September.

All types of pet insurance plans, including the most basic, include accident coverage. So whether your dog sprains a leg or ingests something it shouldn't have, pet insurance can help cover the cost of making them better.

You'll be spring cleaning

For many people, springtime means spring cleaning, which involves using an array of cleaning products. While you should always be careful with cleaning products around your pets (and, ideally, use pet-safe products), accidents happen, and time is of the essence if your dog gets into a toxic product. You'll be anxious enough rushing them to the vet; pet insurance can ensure the cost of treatment doesn't add to your stress.

There may be a waiting period

Many pet insurance policies have waiting periods before coverage kicks in. This is to prevent fraud by people taking out a policy shortly after their pet is injured or develops a chronic condition (many policies don't cover pre-existing conditions).

Average waiting periods are nine days for accidents, 15 days for illness and six months for issues like orthopedic and ligament problems. If your dog needs medical treatment during those periods, it typically won't be covered. So, it's essential to get pet insurance before you need it.

The bottom line

You have plenty of options for buying pet insurance, and it doesn't have to cost a ton of money. You can get affordable pet insurance by shopping around, checking for discounts and asking your vet for advice on the type of treatment your dog may need throughout their life. When it comes to your pup, chances are you want to do everything you can to give them the best life possible. Pet insurance can be one way to do that.