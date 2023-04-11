We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance can help offset the costs of pricey veterinary care, even for older pets. Getty Images

When it comes to taking care of their dogs and cats there are few limitations to what an owner will do. Owners want their pets to live long, fruitful and happy lives and will do what they can to ensure that. The cost of accomplishing that goal, however, can often be significant. Expenses like food, grooming, boarding and basic veterinary care can quickly add up, particularly in today's economic climate. Fortunately, pet insurance can offset these costs by reimbursing owners for a wide variety of visits and treatments.

To get the most out of a policy, owners will want to time the application as carefully as possible. They don't want to get it too early and wind up paying for coverage they may not need but they don't want to wait too long, either. To that second point, many owners may be wondering if pet insurance is worth it for older pets. Despite some popular thinking, pet insurance can be worthwhile for older pets and it doesn't need to be very expensive. In this article, we will break down three reasons why pet insurance may be worth it for older pets.

If you're considering pet insurance for your pet then start by getting a free price quote to learn more.

Is pet insurance worth it for older pets?

Here are three reasons why you may want to insure your older cat or dog.

It can still help reduce costs

Pet insurance is arguably most valuable when your pet is young and coverage options are robust. But that doesn't mean it's not good to have when your pet is older. Having the protection and security a pet insurance policy can provide is invaluable at all stages of your pet's life. Simply think about the costs you normally incur for items like wellness visits, medications, accidents and emergencies. Pet insurance may not be able to cover all of that but it can certainly help reduce the costs that you'll otherwise pay in full.

Just remember that pet insurance works on a reimbursement model so you'll have to pay for services rendered the day your pet received them before submitting an invoice to get paid back.

Get a free pet insurance quote in 30 seconds now to see if it's worth it for your pet.

Your vet visits will increase

There are two times in your pet's life when you can expect to make more trips to the vet than usual: When they're young and in need of preventative care and vaccinations and when they're old and require more medical interventions and treatments. If you're comfortable having pet insurance for the first stage then it makes sense to secure a policy later in their lives, too. Otherwise, you'll be completely relied upon to foot the bill for monthly (or even weekly) vet visits.

That said, don't just sign up with any provider. Speak to your vet first about your pet to see what they recommend. Many veterinarians can help owners tailor their prospective pet insurance coverage so that they only pay for what they need now, or will need in the short term.

It can provide peace of mind

Pet insurance offers financial security but, like other insurances, it offers something money can't buy: peace of mind. By securing a pet insurance policy for an older pet you'll be able to relax knowing that you have the financial assistance you need for when the inevitable occurs. As mentioned, pet care can be expensive, particularly as your pet ages and options to improve their health become more scarce. Pet insurance can't solve everything but it can provide some much-needed peace of mind, arguably for when you need it most.

Get a customized pet insurance quote online now.

The bottom line

Pet insurance can be valuable for pets of all ages, even older ones. While not as cost-effective as it would be for younger pets it can still help reduce costs that owners would have otherwise been stuck paying in full. It can also be a reliable backup as visits to the doctor increase in your pet's golden years. Finally, it can provide peace of mind and security so that you can focus on enjoying valuable time with your furry friend.