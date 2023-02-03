Considering pet insurance? These are the cheapest dog breeds to insure

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

English Springer Spaniels are one of the cheapest dog breeds to insure, data shows. Westend61

Pet insurance is a good way to avoid costly vet care bills and ensure your furry friend has a long and healthy life.

But pet insurance policies aren't created equal — nor are they priced that way. In fact, pet insurance premiums can vary widely based on the type of animal, its size, and, most importantly, its breed.

Are you hoping to insure your dog's health? Below we will discuss five dog breeds that are the cheapest to insure.

The cheapest dog breeds to insure

While pet insurance costs may vary from provider to provider, they tend to remain similar in price. Accordingly, here is an approximate list of the five cheapest dog breeds to insure.

1. A mixed-breed dog

Purebred dogs are more likely to have genetic predispositions to diseases and conditions that are costly to treat. For this reason, mixed-breed dogs tend to be the most affordable to insure. More specifically, "small, spayed, female mixed breeds," according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association. One analysis found that Goldendoodles — one of the most popular mixed-breed dogs in the U.S. — costs just $39 per month to insure.

2. English Springer Spaniel

English Springer Spaniels have the cheapest insurance premiums of all purebred dog breeds at just $33.56 per month, according to An analysis of pet insurance policies from LendEDU. These dogs are generally healthy dogs, according to the American Kennel Club, and max out at 40 to 50 pounds. Typically, smaller dog breeds are more affordable to insure, as they're less prone to joint issues like hip dysplasia.

3. Yorkshire Terrier

Yorkshire Terriers were found to be one of the most affordable dogs to insure across several analyses. LendEDU found that an accident and illness policy for this breed runs around $37 per month, while AdvisorSmith's report cites a $52 average.

Either way, it's one of the lowest-priced dog breeds on the list, likely due to its small stature. The AKC cites only occasional eye problems and dislocated kneecaps as issues with this breed.

4. Australian Shepherd

Australian Shepherds are another compact and active dog breed that tends to be fairly affordable to insure. AdvisorSmith found this breed averages just $58.81 per month for insurance, while LendEDU's analysis pointed to even lower costs, at an average $40.62 premium.

5. Dachshund

One of the smallest dogs around also enjoys one of the smallest premiums. Analyses found that Dachshunds average premiums of $50 to $60 per month, likely due to their general good health and long lifespans. The AKC estimates that with proper care and diet, dachshunds can live anywhere from 12 to 16 years.

Most expensive dog breeds to insure

On the other end of the spectrum, some dogs cost considerably more to insure than other breeds. English Bulldogs, Bernese Mountain Dogs, Rottweilers, French Bulldogs and Great Danes tend to come with the priciest pet insurance prices due to their propensity for hip and elbow dysplasia, breathing problems, cancer and other conditions that require a veterinarian's care.

What else impacts your pet insurance cost?

Keep in mind that your dog's breed is only one factor in determining the cost to insure them. Where you're located, your dog's age, the insurance company you use, and the amount of coverage you select will also play a role. Always shop around and compare several pet insurance providers to ensure you're getting the best deal and leveraging as many discounts as possible.