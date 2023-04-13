We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

By getting pet insurance early, you can secure better coverage at a better price for your puppy or kitten. Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's undeniable: Puppies and kittens can add lots of joy to your life. But they can also add a lot of costs. The ASPCA estimates pet owners pay an average of $3,221 for dogs and $1,904 for cats in the first year they own them. One way to make these costs more affordable is with pet insurance.

Pet insurance offers many benefits, including providing peace of mind for you. If your pet is sick or injured, you shouldn't have to worry about how you'll pay for the care they need. Whether you have a young dog or cat, pet insurance can help you keep them healthy for years to come. In this article, we'll explore why getting pet insurance can save you more money now and in the future.

If you're considering getting pet insurance, start by getting a free price quote now.

Why young pets need pet insurance

Pet insurance is worthwhile no matter your pet's age, but it can be especially valuable when your pet is young. Here are three reasons why.

They can get into trouble

Young pets have a tendency to get into things they shouldn't. They're exploring their world and don't can't yet identify what's safe and what isn't. It's not uncommon for a puppy or kitten to ingest a toxic substance or hurt themselves by being too rambunctious.

Even basic forms of pet insurance cover accidents, which can help you rest easier as your young pet learns how to navigate the world around them.

It costs less

When pets are young, they're less likely to have pre-existing conditions, such as heart disease or hip dysplasia, which pet insurance typically doesn't cover. These conditions can be costly to treat, so getting your pet covered before they develop them can save you a pretty penny down the road.

Even if your pet stays healthy, routine care alone can run you $410 a year for a dog and $300 a year for a cat, according to the ASPCA. So the sooner you get pet insurance, the more you'll be able to save over your pet's lifetime.

Plus, adding a puppy or kitten to your family often brings additional medical bills. Young pets may need to be spayed or neutered, which can cost $50 to $400 for dogs and $50 to $200 for cats, pet insurance company Lemonade says. If you choose to have your pet microchipped, it can cost about $45, according to Petfinder. Pet insurance can help defray these costs.

Check policy prices here and find out how much coverage you could get.

You'll get better coverage

Young pets tend to be relatively healthy compared to older ones. Locking in a policy now can help you get better coverage if your pet develops a pre-existing condition later in life. Waiting to get pet insurance could significantly limit their coverage options and potentially prevent them from getting a policy altogether.

The bottom line

If you have a puppy or kitten, now is the perfect time to look into pet insurance. Policies tend to be cheaper when pets are young, and they're likely to get more comprehensive coverage. To find the best policy for your furry friend, compare pet insurance companies and consult your veterinarian to determine how much pet insurance you may need.

Get a personalized pet insurance quote now to begin exploring your options.