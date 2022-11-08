Which animals does pet insurance cover?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Most pet insurance companies specialize in coverage for dogs and cats, but insurance for many other types of animals is also available. Getty Images

Pet insurance can help take the sting out of expensive veterinary bills. Like human health insurance plans, pet insurance helps make costs for professional care for your pet more manageable.

Just like traditional health insurance, these plans come with deductibles, coverage types and limits on benefit amounts. Generally, pet insurance coverage can reimburse you up to 90% of your vet bill.

Fortunately, you can get pet insurance for many types of pets, although finding coverage for some unique animals can be challenging.

If you're in the market for pet insurance then reach out to an insurance expert now. They can help you get started with a free price quote so you know exactly what to expect.

Which types of animals are usually covered?

Nearly all pet insurance providers offer coverage for dogs and cats. A base plan typically covers procedures and services resulting from an accident or illness. Additionally, most pet insurers provide a premium plan that provides reimbursement for more options, including emergencies, office visits, diagnostic tests, X-rays and lab fees. You can usually opt for add-on services for preventative animal care and wellness.

For example, Lemonade's standard pet insurance policy covers diagnostics, procedures and medications to treat your dog or cat recovering from an accident or illness. This covers broken bones, lacerations, diarrhea and even cancer. But if you'd like more options for your dog or cat, you can purchase add-on coverages such as preventative care that covers everything from dental cleanings and wellness exams to blood tests and vaccines.

Whether you're purchasing pet insurance for your dog, cat, or any other animal, it's unlikely the provider will cover pre-existing conditions.

Which types of animals may be covered?

Most of the best pet insurance companies only cover dogs and cats. That leaves you with few options if you need insurance for a bird, reptile or other animals in the "exotic animal" category, such as:

Birds

Reptiles

Amphibians

Ferrets

Guinea pigs

Hedgehogs

Mice

Mini goats

Potbellied pigs

Rabbits

Rats

Nationwide is the only well-known pet insurance provider that covers exotic animals. Pet Assure is another company that can help lower your vet costs for exotic animals. However, Pet Assure doesn't provide pet insurance but rather a discount worth up to 25% off on veterinary care for all animals.

Nationwide's exotic animal insurance is similar to pet insurance plans for dogs and cats. Depending on your policy options, you can get coverage for up to 90% of your veterinary care for general illnesses and accidents. You can also opt for preventative care coverage for an additional fee.

Explore your options now by speaking with a pet insurance pro!

Which types of animals are not usually covered?

Pet insurance companies usually don't cover expensive animals and animals that could be considered dangerous to own. Generally speaking, it's not recommended for most people to own a pet tiger or monkey unless you're professionally trained to work with such animals. Perhaps that's why it's nearly impossible to find coverage from the major pet insurance companies for potentially dangerous or expensive animals, including tigers, monkeys, horses, and cows.

According to the Insurance Information Institute (III), life and theft insurance is one option for insuring valuable animals like championship dogs, cats, horses and police dogs. This type of insurance reimburses you if your animal is stolen, and you'll receive a death benefit under certain conditions.

The bottom line

Pet insurance costs can vary depending on the type of animal and even from breed to breed. For example, some of the most expensive dogs to insure are the Newfoundland, Dogue De Bordeaux, and Jack Russell Terrier, with monthly premiums that can cost up to $100 per month.

Similarly, Abyssinian, Persian and Ragdoll cats are the more expensive breeds for cat insurance, with premiums running over $40 per month.

Often, what makes certain breeds more expensive to insure are hereditary health conditions or physical traits inherent with the breed that require expensive treatment.

Of course, not all pet insurers provide the same coverage, and rates vary among providers. If you want the best pet insurance value to cover your furry family member, it's essential to shop and compare multiple providers and compare your options.

Use the table below to shop around or speak with a pet insurance expert directly now.