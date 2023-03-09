3 reasons to get pet insurance this spring

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pet insurance can help to cover the vet costs if your dog or cat gets hurt or sick. Additionally, some providers offer coverage for preventative care expenses like heartworm medication and vaccines. So instead of paying many small recurring costs and expensive bills for injuries or illnesses you pay a predictable monthly premium and a deductible before you file a claim.

This coverage can be helpful year-round because you never know when you might need it, but it's especially important as spring approaches. If you're in the market for pet insurance then start by getting a free price quote so you know what to expect.

3 reasons to get pet insurance for spring

Spring brings warmer weather and a greater need for pet insurance. Here are three reasons why you should act now.

1. Higher activity levels lead to more injuries

When the days are shorter and the temperatures are colder, many people reduce their activity levels—especially in areas where it snows. As a result, pets often hunker down, too.

Alternatively, when it starts to warm up, people and their pets begin to venture outside. Whether you have a cat that likes to roam the neighborhood or a dog you love to take on hikes, spring will likely mean more of it.

Higher outdoor activity levels naturally come with a higher risk of accidents and injuries. According to pet insurer Pets Best, accident claims from pet injuries increase in April, peak in August, and then decrease at the end of September.

2. Waiting periods can delay coverage

Most pet insurance policies come with waiting periods that will delay your coverage.

For example, with Fetch by the Dodo, the general waiting period is 15 days and the waiting period for claims involving hip or knee injuries is six months. During that time, any claims you file won't be covered, and accidents or injuries that occur will be considered "preexisting."

If you're hoping to have pet insurance benefits by a certain month or season, check the waiting period with prospective providers and be sure to enroll early enough. You'll likely want to enroll by the end of winter or very early spring if you wish to have full coverage (less coverage for orthopedic conditions) for the spring and summer.

3. Warm weather brings health hazards

Lastly, people and their pets aren't the only ones venturing out in spring. Insects, rodents, and many other critters also emerge…which can be problematic. Plants and flowers also bloom.

Some plants and flowers, however, are highly toxic to pets. "The effects of plants can range from minor superficial irritation and GI upset to severe organ damage, as in the case of lilies and kidney failure," says Dr. Caroline Wilde, staff veterinarian at Trupanion.

She adds, "Examples of plants and flowers that can be toxic to dogs and/or cats include Azaleas, Dumbcane, Lilies, Sago Palm, Oleander, Yew, Ficus, Aloe, Lantana, and Dieffenbachia."

Dogs and cats also tend to have more exposure to parasites and infectious diseases in the spring, according to Dr. Jennifer Coates, a veterinarian. Then, there's the increased risk of heatstroke, water hazards, sunburns, insect bites and more.

Where can you find pet insurance for the spring and beyond?

If you want to prevent the expensive bills that come from surprise injuries and illnesses this spring, now is a good time to start shopping around for pet insurance quotes. Most insurers have online quote systems so you can quickly view their plans and get custom pricing for your pet. However, keep in mind, the coverage, cost, and service quality vary from one provider to the next.

