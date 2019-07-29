How to watch the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate
The Democratic presidential primary candidates are going to Detroit this week for the second Democratic presidential primary debates. These debates, on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, could show more confrontation between leading candidates, as they fight to raise their profiles — along with their polling numbers and donor figures — so they can make it to the next round, when the party's higher thresholds for both these categories kicks in.
Second Democratic debate schedule
- Dates: Tuesday, July 30 & Wednesday, July 31
- Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST
- Location: Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan
How to watch the second 2020 Democratic debate
- Official TV broadcast: CNN
- Free online stream: CNN.com, CNN apps
- Additional coverage: Watch CBSN for live coverage of the debates before, during and after
How do the Democratic candidates qualify for the debate?
To qualify for the second round of debates, candidates had to fulfill one of two criteria: either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1% in three polls recognized as legitimate by the committee.
The Democrats have been split into two groups across two consecutive nights totaling four hours. Ten candidates were randomly chosen to appear on each night.
Second Democratic Debate rules
According to CNN, candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions from the moderators and 30 seconds for rebuttals and responses. Candidates at the debate will deliver opening statements and closing remarks.
Here's a look at everything you should know about watching this week's Democratic debate.
DNC debate candidates for July 30
Candidates will appear onstage from left to right
- Marianne Williamson
- Tim Ryan
- Amy Klobuchar
- Pete Buttigieg
- Bernie Sanders
- Elizabeth Warren
- Beto O'Rourke
- John Hickenlooper
- John Delaney
- Steve Bullock
DNC debate candidates for July 31
Candidates will appear onstage from left to right
- Michael Bennet
- Kirsten Gillibrand
- Julian Castro
- Cory Booker
- Joe Biden
- Kamala Harris
- Andrew Yang
- Tulsi Gabbard
- Jay Inslee
- Bill de Blasio
Candidates who did not qualify for the debate
- Seth Moulton
- Tom Steyer
- Mike Gravel
- Joe Sestak
- Wayne Messam