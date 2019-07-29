How to watch the second 2020 Democratic presidential debate

The Democratic presidential primary candidates are going to Detroit this week for the second Democratic presidential primary debates. These debates, on Tuesday and Wednesday nights, could show more confrontation between leading candidates, as they fight to raise their profiles — along with their polling numbers and donor figures — so they can make it to the next round, when the party's higher thresholds for both these categories kicks in.

Second Democratic debate schedule

Dates: Tuesday, July 30 & Wednesday, July 31

Tuesday, July 30 & Wednesday, July 31 Time: 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST

8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST Location: Fox Theatre in Detroit, Michigan

How to watch the second 2020 Democratic debate



Official TV broadcast: CNN



CNN Free online stream: CNN.com, CNN apps



CNN.com, CNN apps Additional coverage: Watch CBSN for live coverage of the debates before, during and after

How do the Democratic candidates qualify for the debate?

To qualify for the second round of debates, candidates had to fulfill one of two criteria: either get 65,000 donors to their campaigns, with at least 200 donors in 20 different states, or obtain at least 1% in three polls recognized as legitimate by the committee.

The Democrats have been split into two groups across two consecutive nights totaling four hours. Ten candidates were randomly chosen to appear on each night.

Second Democratic Debate rules

According to CNN, candidates will have 60 seconds to answer questions from the moderators and 30 seconds for rebuttals and responses. Candidates at the debate will deliver opening statements and closing remarks.

DNC debate candidates for July 30

Candidates will appear onstage from left to right

Marianne Williamson

Tim Ryan

Amy Klobuchar

Pete Buttigieg

Bernie Sanders

Elizabeth Warren

Beto O'Rourke

John Hickenlooper

John Delaney

Steve Bullock

DNC debate candidates for July 31

Candidates will appear onstage from left to right

Michael Bennet

Kirsten Gillibrand

Julian Castro

Cory Booker

Joe Biden

Kamala Harris

Andrew Yang

Tulsi Gabbard

Jay Inslee

Bill de Blasio

