Candidates participating in second Democratic debate are announced

The Democratic National Committee and CNN announced the 20 candidates who will be on the stage for the second Democratic primary debates on July 30 and 31. The debate will take place in Flint, Michigan, and will be moderated by CNN anchors Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.

A random draw will be conducted live on CNN Thursday night to determine which candidates will appear on each night.

Here are the candidates who will appear in the debates:

Sen. Michael Bennet

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker

Gov. Steve Bullock

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Former Rep. John Delaney

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kamala Harris

Former Gov. John Hickenlooper

Gov. Jay Inslee

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke

Rep. Tim Ryan

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Marianne Williamson

Andrew Yang

Five candidates will not attend the debates at the end of July: former Sen. Mike Gravel, Rep. Seth Moulton, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Rep. Joe Sestak and Tom Steyer.

Gravel and Moulton both reached the qualifications for the debate, but did not make it onstage because their polling averages or fundraising numbers were not as high as those of other candidates.