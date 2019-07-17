Candidates participating in second Democratic debate are announced
The Democratic National Committee and CNN announced the 20 candidates who will be on the stage for the second Democratic primary debates on July 30 and 31. The debate will take place in Flint, Michigan, and will be moderated by CNN anchors Dana Bash, Don Lemon and Jake Tapper.
A random draw will be conducted live on CNN Thursday night to determine which candidates will appear on each night.
Here are the candidates who will appear in the debates:
- Sen. Michael Bennet
- Former Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Gov. Steve Bullock
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro
- Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Former Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Former Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Gov. Jay Inslee
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke
- Rep. Tim Ryan
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Marianne Williamson
- Andrew Yang
Five candidates will not attend the debates at the end of July: former Sen. Mike Gravel, Rep. Seth Moulton, Mayor Wayne Messam, former Rep. Joe Sestak and Tom Steyer.
Gravel and Moulton both reached the qualifications for the debate, but did not make it onstage because their polling averages or fundraising numbers were not as high as those of other candidates.