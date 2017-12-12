Bernie Sanders has a plan to raise $2T -- tax Wall St trading
The 2020 presidential candidate is proposing a small tax on an industry he says needs to "pay its fair share"
The Vermont senator's stand against charter schools may not do him many favors in the early caucus state
The plan would end funding of for-profit charter schools and place a moratorium on the creation of new charter schools
The Atlantic's Derek Thompson joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss how 2020 candidates, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, plan to tackle $1.56 trillion in student loan debt. While politicians previously favored minor tweaks to the system, Thompson says some candidates are now announcing "mammoth" overhauls to appeal to millennial voters.
A new Gallup poll finds that three-quarters of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents view former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders favorably, while more than 40% have never heard of South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBSN political contributor and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran spoke to CBSN about the state of the 2020 race.
Sanders posted a live video in reaction to a report that the Trump administration is reviewing a plan that could send up to 120,000 troops to the Middle East
Sanders spoke to Iowa famers about his lengthy plan to help struggling farmers in rural areas
Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders are starting out as the front-runners in a crowded Democratic primary field. Despite their policy differences, both are pursuing voters who went for President Trump in 2016. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN to discuss their strategies.
Biden and Sanders have a long history, and the two men now sit atop the polls for the Democratic presidential nomination
"This should not devolve into a debate about whether certain people are 'good enough' to have the right to vote. Voting is not a privilege. It is a right"
Leading in support among the group of surveyed voters are Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders — two veteran white lawmakers in their 70s
The poll also found Bernie Sanders leads other White House hopefuls in support among young adults between the ages of 18 and 29
All the talk about Sen. Bernie Sanders' signature health plan seems to be taking a toll on insurance and medical stocks
2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders got cheers during a town hall on Fox News Monday while discussing his "Medicare for All" plan. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and Washington Post reporter Michelle Ye Hee Lee join CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest campaign 2020 headlines.
Bernie Sanders held a town hall hosted by Fox News where he received a warmer reception than many anticipated. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to discuss.
With 19 candidates officially seeking the Democratic nomination Bernie Sanders decided to break from the pack-- appearing on Fox News where few Democrats are known to visit. His "Medicare for All" plan -- often criticized by Republicans -- got an enthusiastic response from audience members of both parties. Ed O'Keefe reports.
Bernie Sanders says the new tax bill is giving corporations a free ride while many taxpayers are paying more this year. Sanders called the companies a "disgrace" and said "millions of people today are paying more in taxes."
The senator took aim at corporations with zero-dollar tax bills while "millions of people today are paying actually more in taxes"
The Vermont senator defended his earnings and insisted he does not attack the wealthy on Fox News' town hall
Sen. Bernie Sanders says his millionaire status doesn't represent the American dream. The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate released his tax returns from the past decade. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to explain.
Facing mounting pressure, the Vermont senator and 2020 contender disclosed 10 years of his tax returns
More Democrats officially joined the presidential race over the weekend, and one of the field's front-runners, Bernie Sanders, went on the offensive against the president. CBSN political contributor and Washington Post national political reporter Sean Sullivan joined CBSN to break down the state of the race.
The former vice president leads Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mayor Pete Buttigieg
Vermont Senator and presidential candidate Bernie Sanders released an updated version of his universal health care plan, known as "Medicare for All," Wednesday. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe sat down with Sanders to talk about his bill, which has the backing of several of his Democratic primary opponents.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the highest polling candidate currently in the 2020 Democratic primary field. He trails only former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to officially decide on his candidacy. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, and former Obama for America spokesperson Zach Friend spoke to "Red and Blue" about where Sanders stands in the early stages of the race.
District judge Carlton Reeves said in his ruling that the law "prevents a woman's free choice, which is central to personal dignity and autonomy"
Experts worry the world's two biggest economies are plunging headlong into an economic cold war that could last years
The announcement comes the same day the president confirmed he's approving sending 1,500 troops to the Middle East
The move would curtail access to critical care for many women, as well as gay and transgender patients including transition-related and reproductive care
He's sparring with the House speaker and ordering more troops to the Middle East
Legal challenge expected for law that bans abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest
The order comes as Trump is departing for Japan over Memorial Day weekend
The package includes much-needed assistance to states struck by floods, storms and fire as well as storm-battered Puerto Rico
Multiple highly edited videos of Pelosi have been circling the internet
"I knew this was a bad guy when I did the book," Tony Schwartz said on "The Takeout" podcast
Seventy-four years after Japan's defeat in World War II, the world's third-largest economy is in the midst of a quiet military buildup, at U.S. urging
Nadler told MSNBC that he thinks Mueller "doesn't want to participate in anything that he might regard as a political spectacle"
In congressional testimony last month, Barr said he believes "spying did occur during the campaign," a belief shared by Mr. Trump
Deputy CBP Commissioner Robert Perez said his officials are making 70 trips a day taking sick migrants to hospitals near the U.S.-Mexico border
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled he plans to sign the S.B. 7066, which would require all financial obligations be paid off before an individual can vote
The retailer's super-fast shipping and ubiquitous cloud-computing service have a high environmental cost, activists say
Alex Stamos said Zuckerberg should hire a replacement as chief executive—but disagreed with calls to break up company
The Wisconsin man who killed a couple, kidnapped their daughter and held her captive for 88 days was sentenced Friday
The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known
Compare that to Spain, where workers are guaranteed 25 paid vacation days and 14 paid holidays
The order comes as Trump is departing for Japan over Memorial Day weekend
Recent court decisions had brought LGBT rights advocates rare hope of a major victory on a continent where 33 nations still outlaw homosexual sex
TV game show champ is within $8,865 of the milestone as he tries to continue his epic run
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Gwen Stefani will take Levine's spot in the big red chair
The celebrity chef is accused of forcibly kissing and groping a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017
The Tony nominee says viewers should be open to receiving ideas and information from outside their "ideological camp"
About 5% of its users — some 120 million accounts — are fake, according to new estimates from the social network
SpaceX plans multiple Starlink launches in 2019 to build out space-based internet network
United Nations report says AI technology powering popular personal voice assistants has gender bias baked into the programming code
Another dolphin with plastic in its stomach washed ashore in Florida
NASA is moving ahead with plans to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024
SpaceX plans multiple Starlink launches in 2019 to build out space-based internet network
The asteroid will be visible until May 27
Drug's price has doubled in five years, so state is capping co-payments for diabetics with private insurance at $100 a month
The FDA backs an industry-supported phrase that addresses food quality, but says nothing about safety
The move would curtail access to critical care for many women, as well as gay and transgender patients including transition-related and reproductive care
Companies are distancing themselves from the Oxycontin maker and its founding family amid thousands of lawsuits
Drug's price has doubled in five years, so state is capping co-payments for diabetics with private insurance at $100 a month
Compare that to Spain, where workers are guaranteed 25 paid vacation days and 14 paid holidays
The Wisconsin man who killed a couple, kidnapped their daughter and held her captive for 88 days was sentenced Friday
The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known
The series, hosted by Rocky Carroll, looks at some of the biggest cases handled by the real-life agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service
Davis was reported missing earlier this month by her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence
Investigators say Patrick Frazee urged a woman he was having an affair with to kill Berreth, then killed her himself
NASA is moving ahead with plans to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024
SpaceX plans multiple Starlink launches in 2019 to build out space-based internet network
"It formed in an environment free of life, then was preserved in the cold and vacuum of space for 4.56 billion years, and then dropped in Costa Rica"
While disappointing, SpaceX was taking no chances with launch of its heaviest payload to date
NASA is gearing up to send American astronauts back to the moon by 2024, and it hopes to include a woman for the first time. The Trump administration has asked Congress to approve an additional $1.6 billion for NASA's budget. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joined CBSN to discuss the ambitious plans.
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Prince Harry's new baby Archie is the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
See what all your favorite celebrities wore to fashion's biggest night
In 1998, Dale Pike came to Miami to discuss a business deal with Enrico Forti -- the next day he was dead, and Forti was the prime suspect
These are the lowest-rated sequels this century, according to Metacritic's rankings
Jake Patterson of Wisconsin will spend the rest of his life behind bars for kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents. Jamie Yuccas is outside the courtroom.
Researchers at the University of Cambridge are testing whether virtual reality technology could be used to help detect early signs of Alzheimer's disease. BBC News correspondent Richard Westcott explains.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said plans to update the $20 bill with an image of abolitionist Harriet Tubman will be delayed until after President Trump leaves office. CBSN has reaction from Barbara Ortiz Howard, who founded the "Women on 20s" campaign.
The typical CEO in 2018 took home $12 million, but many received multiples of that. A new survey shows it would take 158 years for the typical worker at most big companies to make what their CEO did last year.
Jake Patterson, the Wisconsin man convicted of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents, will be sentenced today. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas joins CBSN from the courthouse in Barron, Wisconsin, with the latest.