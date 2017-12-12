Bernie Sanders on 2020 campaign

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the highest polling candidate currently in the 2020 Democratic primary field. He trails only former Vice President Joe Biden, who has yet to officially decide on his candidacy. CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, and former Obama for America spokesperson Zach Friend spoke to "Red and Blue" about where Sanders stands in the early stages of the race.