Hickenlooper on Afghanistan, gun control

In our series, The Road to 2020, we talk to current and prospective candidates about important issues that affect the country. John Hickenlooper is a former two-term governor of Colorado. During his time in office, he expanded the Colorado's Medicaid coverage, fought for new gun laws, and developed the CareerWise training program to help high school students get apprenticeships. Hickenlooper, one of 14 candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in 2020, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why he's running for president.