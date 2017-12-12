Booker unveils plan to protect abortion rights if he wins presidency
The plan includes the creation of a White House Office of Reproductive Freedom, which would be designed to advance abortion rights
Booker's proposal seeks to end ICE's practice of effectively training and deputizing local law enforcement as federal immigration agents
The presidential hopeful has proposed a raft of gun control measures, including federal licensing for firearms
Democratic presidential candidate says the program will teach volunteers community organizing skills
The bill aims to substantially extend the amount of time Medicaid covers postpartum women
Senator Cory Booker says the economy is booming thanks to Obama-era policies, not President Trump. The Democratic presidential hopeful joins CBSN with more on what he'd do for the economy if he wins in 2020.
Sen. Cory Booker weighs in on the violent Israel-Gaza clashes over the weekend. The Democratic presidential hopeful speaks to CBSN about why he disagrees with President Trump's approach to the conflict in the Mideast.
Senator Cory Booker is unveiling his new plan to prevent gun violence. The 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful joins CBSN to offer more details about his proposal and why he thinks it could pass in Congress.
Sen. Cory Booker is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination. On Monday Booker unveiled his new plan to prevent gun violence in the U.S. It calls for a national gun licensing program to keep guns out of the wrong hands. His plan would also ban assault rifles, limit handgun purchases to one a month, and close loopholes that allow abusive partners to buy a gun. As part of the Road to 2020, Booker joins "CBS This Morning" to reveal the details of his plan. He also comments on the Trump administration's plan to send a U.S. aircraft carrier and a bomber task force to areas closer to Iran.
Booker's proposal is the most extensive gun violence prevention proposal of any presidential candidate to date
Former Newark mayor is making environmental degradation's impact on poor communities a top issue in his campaign
The following is a transcript of the interview with Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey that aired Sunday, April 21, 2019, on "Face the Nation"
Booker, in an interview with "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan, defended Congresswoman Ilhan Omar against "hate-filled attacks"
Booker, in an interview with CBS News' Margaret Brennan, responded to a threat President Trump made this week to release undocumented immigrants from the border into sanctuary cities
2020 Democratic hopeful Sen. Cory Booker said U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar "does not deserve the kind of vicious, hate filled attacks that she's experiencing" after President Trump and other prominent conservatives criticized a partial quote by her. Booker spoke to "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan after launching his national campaign tour in Newark, New Jersey.
Presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker launched his national campaign tour on Saturday with a rally in Newark, New Jersey, where he was mayor. Nick Corasaniti, a New Jersey-based correspondent for The New York Times, joins CBSN to discuss the rally.
So far he remains in the middle of the pack with poll numbers in the single digits
CBSN political contributor Antjuan Seawright and CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns discuss what Sen. Cory Booker's fundraising totals mean for his campaign and the rest of the candidates in the race.
The New Jersey senator and 2020 presidential candidate is calling for an even broader overhaul of the criminal justice system
Booker said that he's had a "very unique political path" which has forced him to run toward some of the "toughest problems" facing the country
Booker is the fifth Democrat to officially join the 2020 race
Booker announced that he was running for president Friday morning, the first day of Black History Month
The New Jersey senator announced his presidential campaign with a tweet and emailed video to supporters
Another Democrat is ready to challenge President Trump in 2020. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker is now the fifth official candidate, while three others have formed exploratory committees. Ed O’Keefe reports.
Cory Booker announced his bid for the presidency Tuesday morning
