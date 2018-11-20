Barr needs to resign, 2020 Democratic hopeful Seth Moulton says
"If there is one person who should be following the law of the land, it's the Attorney General," Moulton said in an interview with CBSN
"If there is one person who should be following the law of the land, it's the Attorney General," Moulton said in an interview with CBSN
2020 Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts joins CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss his calls for Attorney General William Barr to resign, and how he is working to differentiate himself in a crowded Democratic primary field.
Political analyst Jon Keller from CBS Boston joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero on "Red and Blue" to discuss Democratic Congressman Seth Moulton's entrance into the 2020 race and why he thinks he can beat President Trump.
Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton is the 20th candidate joining the Democratic race for president in 2020. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joined CBSN to discuss the 40-year-old Marine Corps veteran's bid for the presidency.
The 40-year-old Democrat and former Marine hopes to claim national security as his signature issue
"I'm going to see if by joining this race I can add something to the conversation," says Massachusetts Democrat
Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton was criticized at a town hall in his district for his opposition to Nancy Pelosi as Speaker
Democratic Reps. Cheri Bustos, Seth Moulton and Tim Ryan called on their party to focus its efforts on the working class
Seth Moulton called moment of silence "an excuse for inaction" and Katherine Clark walked off the House floor
In today's episode of "The Takeout," CBS News Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News Political Director Steve Chaggaris sit down with Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Massachusetts.
On "The Takeout:" Moulton says current leaders aren't "the right thing right now for the party"
Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) tells CBS News chief White House correspondent Major Garrett and CBS News political director Steve Chaggaris that Democrats need a new generation of leaders before the 2018 midterm elections.
Democrat Seth Moulton and Republican Charlie Dent join CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss the executive order
U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) joined CBSN to discuss Democrats' reaction to President Trump's travel ban.
