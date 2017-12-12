Live

Pete Buttigieg

Buttigieg looking to make history

South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has found himself near the top of another poll this week, ranking third behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in the University of New Hampshire "Granite State Poll." David Weigel, a national reporter covering politics for The Washington Post, and former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, who now leads the LGBTQ Victory Fund, join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with a look at the historical significance of Buttigieg's candidacy.

Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten on 2020

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s decision to run for president was a surprise when he first mentioned it to his husband. The Afghanistan War veteran would be the first openly gay nominee of a major presidential party. He would also be the youngest person ever to become president. John Dickerson spoke with Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, about the campaign in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning." Watch the full interview Sunday, April 21.

