Buttigieg accuses Trump of dodging draft with "fake" disability
In an interview Thursday, he said that Trump had used his "privileged status to fake a disability"
In an interview Thursday, he said that Trump had used his "privileged status to fake a disability"
"I guess it's a generational thing," the 37-year-old 2020 Democratic hopeful said after president called him "Alfred E. Neuman"
The openly gay South Bend mayor is headlining on Saturday a key gathering of LGBTQ leaders in an important early caucus state
Don Beyer said he's discouraged "the world's oldest democracy" has yet to elect a woman president, but "at least in the short run," he's doing all he can for Buttigieg
Pete Buttigieg weighed in on the role of white, male privilege in the 2020 presidential campaign during an appearance on "The Daily Show." CBS News political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joins CBSN to break down the candidate's response and what it may mean for voters.
Evangelist Billy Graham's son, a supporter of President Trump, tweeted that the Bible "defines homosexuality as a sin, something to be repentant of"
In this expanded version of an interview conducted for "Sunday Morning," John Dickerson, the co-host of "CBS This Morning," talked with Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, about what the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is bringing that is different to the 2020 campaign.
South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg has found himself near the top of another poll this week, ranking third behind Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden in the University of New Hampshire "Granite State Poll." David Weigel, a national reporter covering politics for The Washington Post, and former Houston Mayor Annise Parker, who now leads the LGBTQ Victory Fund, join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with a look at the historical significance of Buttigieg's candidacy.
The South Bend, Ind. mayor, Afghanistan veteran and Rhodes scholar, who's rising in the polls for the 2020 race, hopes to reanimate his party's values for a new era, including a connection with faith
In an interview for "Sunday Morning" the South Bend, Ind. mayor also talks about his marriage, and why the presidency should be a "moral office"
"It's worth a shot, maybe we should ask them," he said
Preview: John Dickerson talks with South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg about his surprising decision to run for president
South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s decision to run for president was a surprise when he first mentioned it to his husband. The Afghanistan War veteran would be the first openly gay nominee of a major presidential party. He would also be the youngest person ever to become president. John Dickerson spoke with Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, about the campaign in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning." Watch the full interview Sunday, April 21.
The mayor of South Bend, Indiana has encountered several anti-gay protesters on the campaign trail in Iowa since declaring his presidential campaign. Buttigieg appeared unfazed, telling reporters "that's just a part of how it all works and you got to be prepared for that." Washington Post reporter James Hohmann joins CBSN with more.
"Coffee after church gets a little rowdy sometimes," Buttigieg joked about one protester shouting during an Iowa campaign stop
Pete Buttigieg, mayor of South Bend, Indiana, kicked off his campaign in his hometown. He's the 18th Democrat to join an already crowded field. For some, he's already the party's new hope to win back the heartland. Meg Oliver reports.
A veteran of the war in Afghanistan, Buttigieg is also the first openly gay candidate to vie for a major party presidential nomination
The South Bend mayor has known Mike Pence since he served as governor of Indiana
"My marriage to Chasten has made me a better man and yes, Mr. Vice President, it has moved me closer to God," said Buttigieg
The South Bend mayor likes to remind people it sounds like "BOOT-edge-edge," while his husband Chasten has suggested "Boot-a-judge"
Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Indiana and a potential 2020 contender, said he has stopped using the term "All Lives Matter" in context to the racial injustice movement. He made the comments after speaking to the National Action Network convention.
"Since learning about how that phrase was being used to push back on that activism, I stopped using it," said Buttigieg
The South Bend mayor looks to build on his newfound political celebrity and millions in new donations as he hits the campaign trail
The South Bend mayor was coming out of the restroom at City Hall when a young couple approached him and said he was the very person they'd been looking for
The 2020 fundraising battle reached a milestone this weekend. Lawrence Lessig, a professor at Harvard Law School and founder of the organization Equal Citizens, and CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns, join CBSN's "Red and Blue" to discuss the first quarter fundraising deadline.
Experts worry the world's two biggest economies are plunging headlong into an economic cold war that could last years
The announcement comes the same day the president confirmed he's approving sending 1,500 troops to the Middle East
The move would curtail access to critical care for many women, as well as gay and transgender patients including transition-related and reproductive care
He's sparring with the House speaker and ordering more troops to the Middle East
Legal challenge expected for law that bans abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest
The order comes as Trump is departing for Japan over Memorial Day weekend
The package includes much-needed assistance to states struck by floods, storms and fire as well as storm-battered Puerto Rico
Multiple highly edited videos of Pelosi have been circling the internet
"I knew this was a bad guy when I did the book," Tony Schwartz said on "The Takeout" podcast
Seventy-four years after Japan's defeat in World War II, the world's third-largest economy is in the midst of a quiet military buildup, at U.S. urging
Nadler told MSNBC that he thinks Mueller "doesn't want to participate in anything that he might regard as a political spectacle"
In congressional testimony last month, Barr said he believes "spying did occur during the campaign," a belief shared by Mr. Trump
Deputy CBP Commissioner Robert Perez said his officials are making 70 trips a day taking sick migrants to hospitals near the U.S.-Mexico border
Gov. Ron DeSantis has signaled he plans to sign the S.B. 7066, which would require all financial obligations be paid off before an individual can vote
A recap of latest polls and data-driven studies from the CBS News Election & Survey Unit
Alex Stamos said Zuckerberg should hire a replacement as chief executive—but disagreed with calls to break up company
The Wisconsin man who killed a couple, kidnapped their daughter and held her captive for 88 days was sentenced Friday
Experts worry the world's two biggest economies are plunging headlong into an economic cold war that could last years
The announcement comes the same day the president confirmed he's approving sending 1,500 troops to the Middle East
Drug's price has doubled in five years, so state is capping co-payments for diabetics with private insurance at $100 a month
Experts worry the world's two biggest economies are plunging headlong into an economic cold war that could last years
The announcement comes the same day the president confirmed he's approving sending 1,500 troops to the Middle East
The move would curtail access to critical care for many women, as well as gay and transgender patients including transition-related and reproductive care
He's sparring with the House speaker and ordering more troops to the Middle East
Legal challenge expected for law that bans abortions on or beyond the eighth week of pregnancy without exceptions for cases of rape or incest
Experts worry the world's two biggest economies are plunging headlong into an economic cold war that could last years
The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known
Compare that to Spain, where workers are guaranteed 25 paid vacation days and 14 paid holidays
The order comes as Trump is departing for Japan over Memorial Day weekend
Recent court decisions had brought LGBT rights advocates rare hope of a major victory on a continent where 33 nations still outlaw homosexual sex
TV game show champ is within $8,865 of the milestone as he tries to continue his epic run
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Gwen Stefani will take Levine's spot in the big red chair
The celebrity chef is accused of forcibly kissing and groping a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017
The Tony nominee says viewers should be open to receiving ideas and information from outside their "ideological camp"
Alex Stamos said Zuckerberg should hire a replacement as chief executive—but disagreed with calls to break up company
About 5% of its users — some 120 million accounts — are fake, according to new estimates from the social network
SpaceX plans multiple Starlink launches in 2019 to build out space-based internet network
United Nations report says AI technology powering popular personal voice assistants has gender bias baked into the programming code
NOAA's chief warns it could reduce accuracy by as much as 30%
Another dolphin with plastic in its stomach washed ashore in Florida
NASA is moving ahead with plans to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024
SpaceX plans multiple Starlink launches in 2019 to build out space-based internet network
The asteroid will be visible until May 27
DiCaprio narrates "Ice on Fire," which highlights never-before-seen solutions to our climate crisis
Drug's price has doubled in five years, so state is capping co-payments for diabetics with private insurance at $100 a month
The FDA backs an industry-supported phrase that addresses food quality, but says nothing about safety
The move would curtail access to critical care for many women, as well as gay and transgender patients including transition-related and reproductive care
Companies are distancing themselves from the Oxycontin maker and its founding family amid thousands of lawsuits
Only 50% of those infected with the disease are seeking medical help, raising the risk of the outbreak spreading regionally, and even globally.
Alex Stamos said Zuckerberg should hire a replacement as chief executive—but disagreed with calls to break up company
Experts worry the world's two biggest economies are plunging headlong into an economic cold war that could last years
Drug's price has doubled in five years, so state is capping co-payments for diabetics with private insurance at $100 a month
Compare that to Spain, where workers are guaranteed 25 paid vacation days and 14 paid holidays
The FDA backs an industry-supported phrase that addresses food quality, but says nothing about safety
The Wisconsin man who killed a couple, kidnapped their daughter and held her captive for 88 days was sentenced Friday
The cause of the blast wasn't immediately known
The series, hosted by Rocky Carroll, looks at some of the biggest cases handled by the real-life agents of the Naval Criminal Investigative Service
Davis was reported missing earlier this month by her mother's former fiance, Derion Vence
Investigators say Patrick Frazee urged a woman he was having an affair with to kill Berreth, then killed her himself
NASA is moving ahead with plans to send astronauts back to the moon by 2024
SpaceX plans multiple Starlink launches in 2019 to build out space-based internet network
"It formed in an environment free of life, then was preserved in the cold and vacuum of space for 4.56 billion years, and then dropped in Costa Rica"
While disappointing, SpaceX was taking no chances with launch of its heaviest payload to date
NASA is gearing up to send American astronauts back to the moon by 2024, and it hopes to include a woman for the first time. The Trump administration has asked Congress to approve an additional $1.6 billion for NASA's budget. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood joined CBSN to discuss the ambitious plans.
What's the highest-grossing movie of all time? It might be one of your favorites
Prince Harry's new baby Archie is the eighth great-grandchild for Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip
See what all your favorite celebrities wore to fashion's biggest night
In 1998, Dale Pike came to Miami to discuss a business deal with Enrico Forti -- the next day he was dead, and Forti was the prime suspect
These are the lowest-rated sequels this century, according to Metacritic's rankings
The typical CEO in 2018 took home $12 million, but many received multiples of that. A new survey shows it would take 158 years for the typical worker at most big companies to make what their CEO did last year.
Jake Patterson, the Wisconsin man convicted of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents, will be sentenced today. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas joins CBSN from the courthouse in Barron, Wisconsin, with the latest.
British Prime Minister Theresa May says she will resign in two weeks after continued failures to negotiate a Brexit deal between Parliament and the European Union. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Mark Phillips joined CBSN to break down what this could mean for Brexit.
CBS News has confirmed that a new deployment of forces to the Persian Gulf will include more Patriot missile batteries and other force protection systems to ramp up pressure on Iran. CBS News' David Martin joins CBSN with more.
President Trump made wide-ranging remarks as he departed the White House for a trip to Japan. He blasted what he called the "tremendous blight" of the Russia investigation, and announced that the U.S. will deploy another 1,500 troops to the Middle East.