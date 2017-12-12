Pete Buttigieg and husband Chasten on 2020

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s decision to run for president was a surprise when he first mentioned it to his husband. The Afghanistan War veteran would be the first openly gay nominee of a major presidential party. He would also be the youngest person ever to become president. John Dickerson spoke with Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten, about the campaign in an interview for "CBS Sunday Morning." Watch the full interview Sunday, April 21.