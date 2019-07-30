Democrats meet in Detroit for second primary debate — live updates
Round two of the Democratic presidential primary debates is set to get underway, with candidates facing off on back-to-back evenings on Tuesday and Wednesday on CNN.
Candidates will focus on using the precious few minutes of debate time they'll have to make a lasting impression on the biggest audience some of them will see. After these debates, candidates will have to meet thresholds for donor figures and polling levels that are twice as high as they were for the first two debates.
Immigration and health care remain key issues that seem likely to come up, among other topics. "Medicare for All" may be discussed at greater length on Tuesday and Wednesday, since the candidates have some disagreements over how single-payer health care can be implemented.
Kamala Harris, whose stance on single-payer health care has sometimes seemed to lack clarity, unveiled her plan this week. The field is still being divided between those who fully embrace single-payer health care, like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and those who either favor a slower phase-in or oppose a pure Medicare for All approach, like Joe Biden, who also recently introduced his health care plan.
Harris dominated the first debate with a pointed challenge to Biden on his civil rights record. The former vice president and Delaware senator was on the defensive for days afterward. This time around, he's promising he won't be quite so "overly polite" if he's targeted on stage.
But Harris isn't the only one who might be spoiling for a fight with Biden. Cory Booker, too, has been openly critical of Biden's plans to revisit federal sentencing guidelines. "For a guy who helped to be an architect of mass incarceration, this is an inadequate solution," Booker said.
Follow along for the key moments from the second Democratic primary debate. The second night of the debate will get underway Wednesday night.
Watch CBSN for live coverage following the debate
Delaney blasts "Medicare for all" plans as "bad politics"
Ahead of Tuesday's debate, Former Maryland Congressman John Delaney slammed health care plans rolled out by some of his opponents including Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, saying a "Medicare for all" agenda is a "terrible plan."
"Senator Sanders has a plan, Senator Warren has basically outsourced her health care plan to him as have many of the other candidates and it's a terrible plan. It's bad policy and will lose to Donald Trump if we run on it. So yes, I plan on making that point that medicare for all is bad policy and it's bad politics," Delaney told CBS News' Caitlin Huey-Burns of his debate plans for Tuesday night.
Delaney said a medicare for all agenda speaks to what a majority of the Democratic contenders' campaigns consist of: "Impossible promises or slogans posing as policy."
Candidates will likely be asked about Trump's racist attacks
The ten candidates on stage will likely be asked about President Trump's recent racist comments targeting lawmakers of color.
Earlier this month, the president received strong criticism from Democrats and a handful of Republicans for suggesting Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan should "go back" to the "totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."
This week, Mr. Trump again singled out a lawmaker of color, Rep. Elijah Cummings of Maryland, prompting critics to accuse him of sowing racial animus to galvanize segments of his electoral base ahead of the 2020 election. The president denounced Cummings as a "brutal bully" and called his predominately African American district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess."
Although nearly all Democrats have criticized Mr. Trump remarks, it will be noteworthy to see if any of the presidential hopefuls on stage will advocate for Democrats to concentrate on condemning the president's polices rather than his controversial rhetoric -- which some see as a distraction.
Who's on stage tonight?
Candidates will appear onstage from left to right
- Marianne Williamson
- Tim Ryan
- Amy Klobuchar
- Pete Buttigieg
- Bernie Sanders
- Elizabeth Warren
- Beto O'Rourke
- John Hickenlooper
- John Delaney
- Steve Bullock