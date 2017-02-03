Jay Inslee: "Electoral college needs to go"

On The Road to 2020, we are talking to current and prospective candidates about issues affecting the country. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is running a presidential campaign centered on fighting climate change. As governor, he launched a clean energy fund to invest in new technologies. The Democrat also issued a Clean Air Rule to cap carbon emissions in the state and expanded public transit in the Seattle area. Inslee joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why defeating climate change is his No. 1 priority.