Tim Ryan, the latest 2020 contender, urges Democrats to unite
The latest 2020 Democrat to join the presidential race said his party is "going backwards" and needs to unite around issues like single-payer healthcare
The following is a transcript of the interview with Rep. Tim Ryan that aired Sunday, April 7, 2019, on "Face the Nation"
Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, joins Margaret Brennan to discuss his 2020 bid and the future of the Democratic Party.
Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan announced he will seek the 2020 Democratic nomination for president. Seth Richardson of Cleveland.com joined CBSN to discuss how Ryan fits into the field.
The Ohio Representative has garnered national attention for unsuccessfully trying to unseat Nancy Pelosi as party leader
Ohio Democratic Congressman Tim Ryan is the latest to throw his hat in the ring for the 2020 presidential nomination. CBSN contributor and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran has more on what he brings to the race.
Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio, 13th District) has appealed to three U.S. Presidents to try and help Major Karl Hoerig's family get justice for the U.S. Air Force veteran's murder. "48 Hours" Erin Moriarty talks to the congressman about his push to have Claudia Hoerig extradited to the United States to stand trial.
Democratic Reps. Cheri Bustos, Seth Moulton and Tim Ryan called on their party to focus its efforts on the working class
PricewaterhouseCoopers is the company behind the huge Oscar night mix-up seen around the world. PwC is back in the headlines with a big leadership role in the new "CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion" pledge. More than 150 CEOs of Fortune 500 companies have signed up for the initiative. PwC's U.S. chairman and senior partner, Tim Ryan joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the company's push for diversity, his own background and what it was like to watch their Oscar night mistake unfold.
Ohio Representative Tim Ryan joins CBSN to discuss his losing bid to challenge House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. He also talks about Vice President Joe Biden's potential 2020 presidential run and what may happen next with the Dakota Access Pipeline.
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi faced a challenge by Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, former speaker of the House who has led Democrats in that chamber for 14 years, expects to fight off a leadership challenge by Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan. Nancy Cordes spoke to Ryan about why he's running against Pelosi.
CBS News congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes spoke with Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan, who is trying to unseat Nancy Pelosi as House Minority Leader. During the interview, he said he has "broader support" than Pelosi. Nancy Cordes joins CBSN with more on the interview.
