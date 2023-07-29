Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: This skincare duo is 44% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 04:31
whatsappimage2023-07-12at16-45-46.jpg
Gleem Beauty

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a skincare duo for 44% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger

av10-chargecard-1-ac7d9a50-314e-4e1d-9bb5-26f554cd5f8c.jpg
AquaVault via CBS Deals

This phone charger fits most wallets. The charging device comes with built in USB-C, Lightning and Micro USB) charging cables. Get it for 40% off at CBS Deals.

ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger, $36 (regularly $60)

$36 at CBS Deals

Moisture Round the Clock by Gleem Beauty

squareimage-38a51b61-c83b-437e-a2cc-b9cb25235d6d.png
Gleem Beauty via CBS Deals

The Moisture Round the Clock Kit is designed to help nourish and protect your skin. The kit includes a one-ounce supply of Gleem Beauty's One & Done Day Moisturizer SPF 30 & Primer with Vitamin C Beads and Soft Immersion Night Moisturizer.

Take 44% off the skincare duo right now. 

Moisture Round the Clock by Gleem Beauty, $98 (regularly $175)

$98 at CBS Deals

Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter

jumpsmart-10-in-1-lifestyle-01-2-d70466ca-329c-46c8-8f4c-26c8c872ec74.jpg
Vehicle Jumpstarter via CBS Deals

This compact portable jump starter kit is 40% off right now. It includes a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm. The JumpSmart's lithium-polymer battery can provide a boost for engines up to  eight cylinders. 

Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter, $96 (regularly $160)

$96 at CBS Deals

Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler

dropstop-2-8846b1d1-7c6a-42df-9a6c-906a461133ae.png
Drop Stop via CBS Deals

Drop Stop can block the gap between your seat and center console in your vehicle. Each package comes with two Drop Stops -- one for the driver side and one for the passenger side. 

Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler, $15 (regularly $25)

$15 at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials:

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on July 29, 2023 / 8:53 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.