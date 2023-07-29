CBS Mornings Deals: This skincare duo is 44% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a skincare duo for 44% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger
This phone charger fits most wallets. The charging device comes with built in USB-C, Lightning and Micro USB) charging cables. Get it for 40% off at CBS Deals.
ChargeCard Credit Card Size Phone Charger, $36 (regularly $60)
Moisture Round the Clock by Gleem Beauty
The Moisture Round the Clock Kit is designed to help nourish and protect your skin. The kit includes a one-ounce supply of Gleem Beauty's One & Done Day Moisturizer SPF 30 & Primer with Vitamin C Beads and Soft Immersion Night Moisturizer.
Take 44% off the skincare duo right now.
Moisture Round the Clock by Gleem Beauty, $98 (regularly $175)
Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter
This compact portable jump starter kit is 40% off right now. It includes a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm. The JumpSmart's lithium-polymer battery can provide a boost for engines up to eight cylinders.
Jumpsmart 10-in-1 Portable Vehicle Jumpstarter, $96 (regularly $160)
Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler
Drop Stop can block the gap between your seat and center console in your vehicle. Each package comes with two Drop Stops -- one for the driver side and one for the passenger side.
Drop Stop Vehicle Seat Gap Filler, $15 (regularly $25)
