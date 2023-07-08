Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Save 52% on an anti-aging skin cream

By Jennifer Martin, Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 04:03
i-on-agedisrupting-skincream-50ml-lifestyle-3-28156e1f-6e5d-4bdc-bd33-7b22eaeb45e0.jpg
i-On via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a moisturizing skin cream that could reduce signs of aging. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Age Disrupting Skin Cream by I-On Skincare

skincream-12-10-20-00040000-v3-white-knocking.jpg
i-On via CBS Deals

The i-On Skincare Age-Disrupting skin cream could potentially diminish fine lines, discoloration, dullness and redness. Right now, the moisturizing cream is discounted by 52%.

Age Disrupting Skin Cream by I-On Skincare, $60 (regularly $125)

$60 at CBS Deals

Ola Smart Security Camera

3-14c9956f-e005-4891-821d-38349d7aa336.png
Ola Security via CBS Deals

The Ola smart security camera is a smart device that could recognize people and patterns in your home with advanced security features.

Right now, it's on sale for $140. 

Ola Smart Security Camera, $140 (regularly $200)

$140 at CBS Deals

Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum by Better Not Younger

scalp-serum.jpg
Better Not Younger via CBS Deals

This on-sale hair and scalp serum combines a blend of plant-derived ingredients that might nourish the scalp. Formulated without sulfates or parabens.

Normally priced at $49, you can get it now for 43% off.  

Superpower Fortifying Hair & Scalp Serum by Better Not Younger, $28 (regularly $49)

$28 at CBS Deals

Buzz Patch Mosquito Repellent 60-pack Summer Bundle by Natural Patch

1buzzpatch-1magicpatch-f90bd47e-6e73-4522-8e7c-beb370435e8e.jpg
Natural Patch via CBS Deals

These patches from Natural Patch are formulated with ingredients like essential oils for use as a non-spray mosquito repellant. Each patch could last up to a week.

It's discounted 20% right now.

Buzz Patch Mosquito Repellent 60-pack Summer Bundle by Natural Patch, $24 (regularly $30)

$24 at CBS Deals

Jennifer Martin
jcm.jpg

Jennifer Martin is an expert on streaming and deals for CBS Essentials. She has a soft spot for foodie culture, beauty and wellness products and all things pop culture. Jennifer lives in Richmond, VA with her family of five, plus a cat, a dog and a frog.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 10:05 AM

