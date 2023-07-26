CBS Mornings Deals: Get a STEM toy for 52% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Snap Circuits via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a STEM toy for 52% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

ClickFree Pro

Click Free via CBS Deals

The storage device features 128GB of storage. It's compatible with Lightning, USB Type-C, micro USB and USB-Type A connectors.

it's 55% off at CBS Deals.

ClickFree Pro, $90 (regularly $200)

Classic 300 by Snap Circuits

Snap Circuits via CBS Deals

This STEM toy can help teach the foundations of science through play. This electronic set comes with 60 parts that can build over 300 projects by using the instruction book.

It's 52% off right now.

Classic 300 by Snap Circuits, $43 (regularly $89)

Bamboo Socks 3 Pack by Pudus

Pudus via CBS Deals

Get a three-pack of no-show bamboo socks from Pudus on sale now. These moisture-wicking socks feature honeycomb arch support and a seamless design. Choose from 10 color trios.

Bamboo Socks 3 Pack by Pudus, $23 (regularly $39)

Spurtle Set by Mad Hungry

Mad Hungry via CBS Deals

Buy one Spurtle Set by Mad Hungry and get the second set for free at CBS Deals. The kitchen set includes four cooking utensils that can help you stir, scoop, smash, scrape and serve food.

Spurtle Set by Mad Hungry, $20 (regularly $40)

