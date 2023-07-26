CBS Mornings Deals: Get a STEM toy for 52% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a STEM toy for 52% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
ClickFree Pro
The storage device features 128GB of storage. It's compatible with Lightning, USB Type-C, micro USB and USB-Type A connectors.
it's 55% off at CBS Deals.
ClickFree Pro, $90 (regularly $200)
Classic 300 by Snap Circuits
This STEM toy can help teach the foundations of science through play. This electronic set comes with 60 parts that can build over 300 projects by using the instruction book.
It's 52% off right now.
Classic 300 by Snap Circuits, $43 (regularly $89)
Bamboo Socks 3 Pack by Pudus
Get a three-pack of no-show bamboo socks from Pudus on sale now. These moisture-wicking socks feature honeycomb arch support and a seamless design. Choose from 10 color trios.
Bamboo Socks 3 Pack by Pudus, $23 (regularly $39)
Spurtle Set by Mad Hungry
Buy one Spurtle Set by Mad Hungry and get the second set for free at CBS Deals. The kitchen set includes four cooking utensils that can help you stir, scoop, smash, scrape and serve food.
Spurtle Set by Mad Hungry, $20 (regularly $40)
