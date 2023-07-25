CBS Mornings Deals: Get a luggage set for 71% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a luggage set for 71% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Denmark Plus 3-Piece Expandable Hardcase Luggage Set by Olympia
This luggage set features a padded interior lining, interior dividers, zip mesh pockets and an aluminum locking handle system. Choose from eight colors.
Right now, you can get this three-piece set for $500 off.
Denmark Plus 3-Piece Expandable Hardcase Luggage Set by Olympia, $200 (regularly $700)
Tikitunes Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker & Ambient Light with Ground Poles
This CBS Deals offer provides two TikiTunes and two ground stakes for the price of one. The rechargeable Bluetooth devices are water resistant.
Tikitunes Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker & Ambient Light with Ground Poles, $50 (regularly $110)
Counto Smart Scale
This scale features 12 measurements, including muscle mass, skeletal muscle rate and more. This smart scale can give you reports using the Counto app.
Counto Smart Scale, $48 (regularly $80)
