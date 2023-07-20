CBS Mornings Deals: This 2-in-1 bug zapper and fly swatter is 40% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Magic Mesh via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a 2-in-1 device that functions as a bug zapper and a fly swatter. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

2-in-1 Swatter & Zapper 2-Pack by Magic Mesh

Magic Mesh via CBS Deals

This is a rechargeable electric swatter designed to potentially kill flying insects with its high-voltage electric discharge through a heavy-duty three-layer mesh surface. It could also be used as a mosquito zapper lamp.

The two-pack of these swatters is currently discounted by 40%.

2-in-1 Swatter & Zapper 2-Pack by Magic Mesh, $36 (regularly $60)

Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time



Grill Time

This 12.5-inch grill can heat in as little as four minutes and uses about 10% of the charcoal that a comparably sized charcoal grill uses.

The grill is currently on sale for 33% off.

Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time, $100 (regularly $150)

Swiper Grill Cleaner Value Bundle Set by Proud Grill Company



Proud Grill Company via CBS Deals

The Swiper Grill Cleaner Value Bundle Set includes a Q-Swiper grill brush with a stainless steel scraper and 105 moist grill cleaning wipes. Simply attach a disposable grill cleaning wipe to the brush and use it on a cool grill.

It's on sale for 35% off.

Swiper Grill Cleaner Value Bundle Set by Proud Grill Company, $30 (regularly $46)

Washable Rugs by My Magic Carpet



My Magic Carpet via CBS Deals

The Magic Carpet is a single-piece non-slip rug that can be cleaned in a washing machine. There are many colors and patterns available.

Usually priced at $79.99-$199.99, it's 36% off at the moment with prices that start at $55. Pricing depends on rug size.

Washable Rugs by My Magic Carpet, starting at $55 (reduced from $80 and up)

