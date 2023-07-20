CBS Mornings Deals: This 2-in-1 bug zapper and fly swatter is 40% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a 2-in-1 device that functions as a bug zapper and a fly swatter. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
2-in-1 Swatter & Zapper 2-Pack by Magic Mesh
This is a rechargeable electric swatter designed to potentially kill flying insects with its high-voltage electric discharge through a heavy-duty three-layer mesh surface. It could also be used as a mosquito zapper lamp.
The two-pack of these swatters is currently discounted by 40%.
2-in-1 Swatter & Zapper 2-Pack by Magic Mesh, $36 (regularly $60)
Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time
This 12.5-inch grill can heat in as little as four minutes and uses about 10% of the charcoal that a comparably sized charcoal grill uses.
The grill is currently on sale for 33% off.
Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time, $100 (regularly $150)
Swiper Grill Cleaner Value Bundle Set by Proud Grill Company
The Swiper Grill Cleaner Value Bundle Set includes a Q-Swiper grill brush with a stainless steel scraper and 105 moist grill cleaning wipes. Simply attach a disposable grill cleaning wipe to the brush and use it on a cool grill.
It's on sale for 35% off.
Swiper Grill Cleaner Value Bundle Set by Proud Grill Company, $30 (regularly $46)
Washable Rugs by My Magic Carpet
The Magic Carpet is a single-piece non-slip rug that can be cleaned in a washing machine. There are many colors and patterns available.
Usually priced at $79.99-$199.99, it's 36% off at the moment with prices that start at $55. Pricing depends on rug size.
Washable Rugs by My Magic Carpet, starting at $55 (reduced from $80 and up)
Related content from CBS Essentials:
- CBS Mornings Deals: Save 40% on a portable cooling fan bundle
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get gaming earbuds for 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This leg massager is 35% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Save 52% on an anti-aging skin cream
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a multi-purpose cleaning tool bundle at a 33% discount
- CBS Mornings Deals: This to-go French press is discounted at 40% off
for more features.