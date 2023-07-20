Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: This 2-in-1 bug zapper and fly swatter is 40% off

By Jennifer Martin, Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 04:48
740275056684-1.jpg
Magic Mesh via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a 2-in-1 device that functions as a bug zapper and a fly swatter. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

2-in-1 Swatter & Zapper 2-Pack by Magic Mesh

magic-mesh-foldable-bug-swatter-main-image-1.jpg
Magic Mesh via CBS Deals

This is a rechargeable electric swatter designed to potentially kill flying insects with its high-voltage electric discharge through a heavy-duty three-layer mesh surface. It could also be used as a mosquito zapper lamp.

The two-pack of these swatters is currently discounted by 40%.

2-in-1 Swatter & Zapper 2-Pack by Magic Mesh, $36 (regularly $60)

$36 at CBS Deals

Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time

gtred-e43f3be2-88b2-4ba4-be33-f5009ac83f42-1.png
Grill Time

This 12.5-inch grill can heat in as little as four minutes and uses about 10% of the charcoal that a comparably sized charcoal grill uses. 

The grill is currently on sale for 33% off.

Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time, $100 (regularly $150)

$100 at CBS Deals

Swiper Grill Cleaner Value Bundle Set by Proud Grill Company

q-swiper-5.jpg
Proud Grill Company via CBS Deals

The Swiper Grill Cleaner Value Bundle Set includes a Q-Swiper grill brush with a stainless steel scraper and 105 moist grill cleaning wipes. Simply attach a disposable grill cleaning wipe to the brush and use it on a cool grill. 

It's on sale for 35% off. 

Swiper Grill Cleaner Value Bundle Set by Proud Grill Company, $30 (regularly $46)

$30 at CBS Deals

Washable Rugs by My Magic Carpet 

aubusson-blue-3x5-room-sh-1140306716-web-1200x800-39e9bf1d-c0b1-4649-bdeb-28d9e30a887d.jpg
My Magic Carpet via CBS Deals

The Magic Carpet is a single-piece non-slip rug that can be cleaned in a washing machine. There are many colors and patterns available.

Usually priced at $79.99-$199.99, it's 36% off at the moment with prices that start at $55. Pricing depends on rug size.

Washable Rugs by My Magic Carpet, starting at $55 (reduced from $80 and up)

$55 and up at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials:

Jennifer Martin
jcm.jpg

Jennifer Martin is an expert on streaming and deals for CBS Essentials. She has a soft spot for foodie culture, beauty and wellness products and all things pop culture. Jennifer lives in Richmond, VA with her family of five, plus a cat, a dog and a frog.

First published on July 20, 2023 / 12:47 PM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.