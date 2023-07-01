CBS Mornings Deals: Get a multi-purpose cleaning tool bundle at a 33% discount

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a multi-purpose cleaning tool bundle. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Uproot Cleaner Bundle by Uproot Clean

The Uproot Cleaner Max, Mini and Pro are included in the Uproot Cleaner Bundle, and could help remove pet dander and lint. The tools are multipurpose and safe to use on any non-knitted fabric. The bundle is currently discounted by 33%, but other individual tools are on sale too, including a deshedder for $15.

Uproot Cleaner Bundle by Uproot Clean, $30 (regularly $45)

Rush Charge Rush Bank UVC

The Rush Charge Rush Bank UVC is a 10000mAh portable power bank with a wireless charging pad that comes with a UV light that could sanitize up to 99% of germs on most surfaces. The charger is compatible with many charging cable types, including Lightning, Type-C or Micro-USB.

Right now, it's discounted 63%.

Rush Charge Rush Bank UVC, $45 (regularly $120)

Pivo Max

The Pivo Max is a versatile smartphone mount that could automatically track your movements to keep you in frame while recording. There are various tracking modes and editing tools for more dynamic videos. It also comes with a travel case.

Normally priced at $280, you can get it now for 30% off.

Pivo Max, $195 (reduced from $280)

TRUHAIR root cover powder

This root cover powder is formulated with thickening fibers and Vitamin E. It could blend with your hair, cover root growth or fill in thinning areas. It comes with an application brush.

It's discounted 29% now.

TRUHAIR root cover powder, $20 (regularly $28)

