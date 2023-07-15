Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Get gaming earbuds for 50% off

By Lily Rose

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
squareimage-40-702a705c-bb1e-46b3-bcd4-77e6c987361c.png
Raycon via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including gaming earpods for 50% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Blackboard Smart Scan Reusable Notebook by Boogie Board

blackboard-4432.jpg
Boogie Board

The Blackboard Smart Scan Reusable Notebook features an 8.5-inch by 11-inch semi-transparent writing surface. The device includes a Blackboard stylus with an eraser, four templates and a magnetic pen holder.

Blackboard Smart Scan Reusable Notebook by Boogie Board, $34 (regularly $45)

$34 at CBS Deals

The Raycon Gaming Earbuds

squareimage-40-702a705c-bb1e-46b3-bcd4-77e6c987361c.png
Raycon via CBS Deals

CBS Deals is offering two Raycon Gaming Earbud sets for the price of one. These earbuds feature TWS true wireless technology, 55ms ultra-low latency and 31 hours of battery in the charging capsule as well as 7 hours of playtime from a single charge.

Right now you can get two earbud sets for the price of one at 50% off. 

The Raycon Gaming Earbuds, $120 (regularly $240)

$120 at CBS Deals

BrellaShade Pop-Up Windshield Umbrella by Sharper Image

brellashademainimage3.jpg
Sharper Image

This pop-up windshield umbrella can help reflect UV rays and block the sun's heat while helping to protect your car's interior. It's made with metallic reflective fabric and features reinforced stitching.

BrellaShade Pop-Up Windshield Umbrella by Sharper Image, $13 (regularly $20)

$13 at CBS Deals

Ono Roller

ono-roller.jpg
Ono Roller via CBS Deals

This sensory and fidget tool for adults can help massage muscles and might help relieve anxiety and improve dexterity. It's 29% off at CBS Deals. 

Ono Roller, $25 (regularly $35)

$25 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 9:25 AM

