CBS Mornings Deals: This leg massager is 35% off

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a leg massager with air compression leg wraps. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

REATHLETE Leg Massager AIR-C HEAT

This multi-functional massaging device can be used as a leg compression massager with air, a knee massager with heat and it comes with a travel bag. It includes three auto-modes.

It's on sale for 35% off.

REATHLETE Leg Massager AIR-C HEAT, $130 (regularly $200)

Rush Charge Rush Bank UVC



The Rush Charge Rush Bank UVC is a 10000mAh portable power bank with a wireless charging pad that comes with a UV light that could help sanitize most surfaces. The charger is compatible with many charging cable types, including Lightning, Type-C or Micro-USB.

Right now, it's discounted 63%.

Rush Charge Rush Bank UVC, $45 (regularly $120)

Cake Pops Baking Kit & Stand by Baketivity



The cake pop kit featured here includes a kid-friendly recipe, pre-measured dry ingredients and a cake pop stand. No mold needed – just mix, bake and shape by hand. Normally priced at $40, you can get it now for 38% off.

Cake Pops Baking Kit & Stand by Baketivity, $25 (regularly $40)

Swivel Laptop Stand 2.0 by Uncaged Ergonomics

This compact multi-functional desktop stand is 38% off right now. It allows you to raise, tilt or rotate your laptop with a swiveling base. Made with non-skid rubber, it could also dissipate laptop heat and allow for easy storage.

Swivel Laptop Stand 2.0 by Uncaged Ergonomics, $25 (regularly $40)



