CBS Mornings Deals: This portable beach umbrella is 45% off

By Lily Rose

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
Beach State

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a portable beach umbrella for 45% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Portable Beach Umbrella by Beach State

Beach State

This 6.5-foot portable beach umbrella features a canvas top with cotton fringe, a steel pole with a wood grain finish and a screw tip. The assembled umbrella offers UV 50+ sun protection. 

It's on sale now at CBS Deals for 45% off. 

Portable Beach Umbrella by Beach State, $90 (regularly $165)

$90 at CBS Deals

Calming Heat Back Wrap By Sharper Image

Sharper Image

The Calming Heat Back Wrap can be worn for inflatable lumbar support, soothing heat or vibrating massage. It includes an extender strap for a custom fit.

It's 35% off at CBS Deals. 

Calming Heat Back Wrap By Sharper Image, $52 (regularly $80)

$52 at CBS Deals

Beach Towel Sarong Cover Ups by Simple Sarongs

Simple Sarongs

This cotton terry and velour towel can be worn as a coverup or a sarong. It features eight button holes to adjust to your size.

Choose from multiple prints and colors. 

Beach Towel Sarong Cover Ups by Simple Sarongs, $30 (regularly $48)

$30 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on May 23, 2023 / 9:05 AM

