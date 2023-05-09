Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a cordless hand massager for 55% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 05:08
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a hand massager for 55% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Dextra Cordless Hand Massager

This hand massager combines multiple functions including pressure, heat and vibration to help provide relaxation for your hands. Dextra is rechargeable and portable. It features six intensity levels, two vibration modes and two heat modes.

It's on sale for 55% off now.

Dextra Cordless Hand Massager, $90 (regularly $200)

$90 at CBS Deals

Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time

This 12.5-inch grill can heat in as little as four minutes and uses about 10% of the charcoal that a comparably sized charcoal grill uses. 

It's on sale for 40% off now. 

Tailgater GT Deluxe Set by Grill Time, $120 (regularly $200)

$120 at CBS Deals

X5 Bundle by ChargeHub

ChargeHub X5 can deliver a charge to multiple devices while using a single outlet. This five-port USB charging station can work with most USB-enabled devices. 

Choose from eight colors.

X5 Bundle by ChargeHub, $30 (regularly $80)

$30 at CBS Deals

MAUIBAGG by Build a Bagg

These bags are made with the same material as Crocs shoes. This bag can sit on most wet surfaces and resists stress-cracks as well as UV radiation. This four-piece set includes the bag, handles, pocket liner and tassel.

MAUIBAGG by Build a Bagg, $100 (regularly $143)

$100 at CBS Deals

