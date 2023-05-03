CBS Mornings Deals: Save 40% on a hot hair tool

Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Conair

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a hot hair tool for 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Blankets by Thula Thula

Thula Thula

These waffle-weave throws are made in South Africa from sustainable materials. These washing machine-safe blankets are hypoallergenic and made without any toxic dyes or chemicals.

Get one right now for 31% off. 

Blankets by Thula Thula, $62 (regularly $89)

$62 at CBS Deals

KlockitGolf

KlockitGolf

This golf training device is 30% off at CBS Deals. KlockitGolf can help you practice your swing and form using a real golf ball. The ball is attached with a nautical-grade string to an industrial-strength shaft that screws into the ground. A nylon carry bag is also included with every KlockitGolf.

KlockitGolf, $42 (regularly $60)

$42 at CBS Deals

OhSoKind Hair Tools with Silicone Clip by Conair

Conair

This curling iron was made with fine hair in mind. The hot hair tool features five fine hair-friendly heat settings and a silicone clip designed to prevent breakage.

It's on sale for 40% off at CBS Deals. 

OhSoKind Hair Tools with Silicone Clip by Conair, $19 and up (regularly $30 and up)

$19 at CBS Deals

12-foot Super Splash Pad with Sprinkler by Wow Water Sports

Wow Water Sports

This splash pad is made with extra-thick, heavy-duty PVC and comes with an adjustable built-in sprinkler system.

12-foot Super Splash Pad with Sprinkler by Wow Water Sports, $65 and up (regularly $110 and up)

$65 and up at CBS Deals

