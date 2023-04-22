CBS Mornings Deals: These stud earrings are 57% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Genevive Jewelry

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including stud earrings for 57% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Borosilicate Glass Vacuum Container and Manual Pump 2pc Set by Prepsealer

Prepsealer

The set includes a glass vacuum container and vacuum-seal pump. The pump is designed to remove excess air inside the storage containers, while its lid locks in freshness. The glass container is dishwasher, microwave, oven safe and freezer safe.

It's 25% off at CBS Deals.

Borosilicate Glass Vacuum Container and Manual Pump 2pc Set by Prepsealer, $26 (regularly $34)

Solawave Skincare Wand

Solawave

This skincare wand combines red light therapy, microcurrent therapy, facial massage and therapeutic warmth that may help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots.

It's 33% off right now.

Solawave Skincare Wand, $100 (regularly $149)

Halo Stud Earrings by Genevive Jewelry

Genevive Jewelry

These 10.5-mm stud earrings feature a round simulated diamond, set in a six-prong setting.

The on-sale earrings are available in platinum with clear simulated diamonds, platinum with clear and blue sapphire simulated diamonds or 18K rose gold plating with red ruby and clear simulated diamonds.

These stud earrings are 57% off now.

Halo Stud Earrings by Genevive Jewelry, $30 (regularly $69)

Wool Dryer Balls Set of 3 + 3 Laundry Essential Oil Collection by Woolzies

Woolzies

These extra-large, unscented dryer balls are made from organic New Zealand wool. The dryer balls might be safe for people with wool sensitivities.

The set includes the Woolzies Laundry Essential Oil Collection, which is made up of three oil blends. These blends are designed for use with Woolzies wool dryer balls.

Wool Dryer Balls Set of 3 + 3 Laundry Essential Oil Collection by Woolzies, $22 (regularly $30)

Related content from CBS Essentials