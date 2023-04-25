Watch CBS News

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Essentials

CBS Mornings Deals: Get a robot vacuum for 33% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

irobot-hero.jpg
iHome

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a robot vacuum for 33% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

BrellaShade Pop-Up Windshield Umbrella By Sharper Image

brellashademainimage.jpg
Sharper Image

The pop-up windshield umbrella is meant to reflect UV rays, block heat and protect your car's interior, steering wheel, dashboard, seats and more.

It's on sale for 35% off right now.

BrellaShadePop-Up Windshield Umbrella By Sharper Image, $26 (regularly $40)

$26 at CBS Deals

Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray by Style Edit

squaremodel-1200x.png
Style Edit

The root concealer and touch-up spray could help conceal unwanted grays or root regrowth. The hair color tool is paraben, sulfate and silicone-free. 

Choose from seven colors. 

Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray by Style Edit, $15 (regularly $30)

$15 at CBS Deals

Autovac Eclipse Pro 11y Robot Vacuum by iHome

empty-base-11y.png
iHome

The iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro cleans using built-in sensors. It features iHome's Ultra Strong Suction and Hyper Drive Plus with 2000pa suction power to suck up fine dust, dirt, pet hair and more. Hyper Drive automatically engages when Eclipse Pro detects carpet. 

The on-sale robot vacuum includes Wi-Fi connectivity, plus an auto-empty base that can hold debris for weeks at a time.

Autovac Eclipse Pro 11y Robot Vacuum by iHome, $270 (regularly $400)

$270 at CBS Deals

Lux 4-Piece Sheet Set by Jennifer Adams

sheetset-lux-white-4-46d96782-d139-4abf-adef-9709a2ab63a5-1.jpg
Jennifer Adams

This on-sale, double-brushed microfiber sheet set is made with wrinkle-resistant fabric.

Choose from four colors. 

Lux 4-Piece Sheet Set by Jennifer Adams, $114 and up (regularly $152 and up)

$114 at CBS Deals

Related content from CBS Essentials

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on April 25, 2023 / 8:57 AM

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.