CBS Mornings Deals: Get a robot vacuum for 33% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

iHome

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including a robot vacuum for 33% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

BrellaShade Pop-Up Windshield Umbrella By Sharper Image

Sharper Image

The pop-up windshield umbrella is meant to reflect UV rays, block heat and protect your car's interior, steering wheel, dashboard, seats and more.

It's on sale for 35% off right now.

BrellaShadePop-Up Windshield Umbrella By Sharper Image, $26 (regularly $40)

Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray by Style Edit

Style Edit

The root concealer and touch-up spray could help conceal unwanted grays or root regrowth. The hair color tool is paraben, sulfate and silicone-free.

Choose from seven colors.

Root Concealer Touch-Up Spray by Style Edit, $15 (regularly $30)

Autovac Eclipse Pro 11y Robot Vacuum by iHome

iHome

The iHome AutoVac Eclipse Pro cleans using built-in sensors. It features iHome's Ultra Strong Suction and Hyper Drive Plus with 2000pa suction power to suck up fine dust, dirt, pet hair and more. Hyper Drive automatically engages when Eclipse Pro detects carpet.

The on-sale robot vacuum includes Wi-Fi connectivity, plus an auto-empty base that can hold debris for weeks at a time.

Autovac Eclipse Pro 11y Robot Vacuum by iHome, $270 (regularly $400)

Lux 4-Piece Sheet Set by Jennifer Adams

Jennifer Adams

This on-sale, double-brushed microfiber sheet set is made with wrinkle-resistant fabric.

Choose from four colors.

Lux 4-Piece Sheet Set by Jennifer Adams, $114 and up (regularly $152 and up)

