CBS Mornings Deals: This customizable video book is 25% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Candi Carter shared a number of new deals, including a customizable video book for 25% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
Calming Heat Neck by Sharper Image
This on-sale neck wrap can target specific pressure points and might soothe muscles with heat and massaging vibrations. Adjust between three heat settings and three massaging vibrations for nine different combinations.
Calming Heat Neck by Sharper Image, $25 (regularly $40)
Heirloom Video Book
Heirloom is a physical book with an integrated video player that automatically plays when the cover is opened. Upload up to 10 minutes of videos and photos from your computer, phone or tablet.
It's 25% off at CBS Deals.
Heirloom Video Book, $37 (regularly $49)
Lavender Gift Set by Beloved Bath
Beloved Bath is a candle and bath company founded by two moms so their then-teenaged sons and others with autism would have job opportunities after graduating from school. The Lavender Gift Set features a trio of products that are hand-crafted in small batches and infused with lavender fragrance and essential oils.
Lavender Gift Set by Beloved Bath, $39 (regularly $57)
CLOUD Socks
These no-show socks are designed to resist slipping off your foot. They're on sale now for 30% off.
Choose from nine colors.
CLOUD Socks, $10 and up (regularly $12 and up)
