Cyber Monday deals under $50 at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more

With supply chain snafus and more headaches looming over the holiday season, you don't want to put off your holiday shopping this year. Now that Thanksgiving and Black Friday have passed, you get a moment (or two) of reprieve between holidays, which makes for a great time to check off everything on your gift list. Luckily, Cyber Monday sales are abundant this year, with plenty of great gift ideas on deep discount.

Even if you've got a limited budget (or not) there are plenty of great gifts available under or around the $50 price point on sale ahead of Cyber Monday. If you're looking for great budget gift ideas, we've got you covered below, with great picks from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, It Cosmetics and more. They make for great holiday gifts that won't bust your budget.

Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get $10 back

Amazon

Here's a really sweet deal for gift card shoppers: You'll get a $10 credit to your Amazon account when you spend $50 on an Amazon gift card now. (This deal is limited to first-time gift-card buyers only, and you need to be signed in to your Amazon account to view it.)

Amazon gift cards: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Frigidaire retro 6-can mini fridge: $25

Walmart

With this retro-inspired mini fridge that can fit easily on a desk or under table, you can always have a nicely chilled can on hand. Plus, you can do it all in style.

Frigidaire retro 6-can mini fridge, $25 (reduced from $40)

'The Office' Funko Pop! Advent Calendar: $36

Amazon

Count down the days until Christmas with this 'The Office' advent calendar that features a new Funko Pop! mini figurine every day.

The Office Funko Pop! Advent calendar, $36 (regularly $60)

Turtle Beach universal headset: $23

Turtle Beach via Walmart

This Turtle Beach gaming headset is on sale during Walmart's Black Friday deals event. The headphones feature 40-millimeter speakers and over-ear premium synthetic leather cushions. The Turtle Beach universal headset includes a mic that can flip up out of the way to mute when not in use.

Turtle Beach universal headset, $23 (regularly $40)

Rainbocorns Epic Giant Golden Egg: $29

Zuru via Walmart

Why unbox a simple unicorn when you can unbox a Rainbocorn? This fun unboxing toy come with one of three "giant golden friends to meet" (in this case a large plush doll) plus plenty of shiny accessories.

Rainbocorns Epic Giant Golden Egg, $29 (reduced from $49)

Blink Mini smart home security camera

Blink Home Security via Amazon

It's never been more affordable to build your own home security system: The 1080p Blink Mini smart home security camera, with night vision, motion detection and two-way audio. You can get one camera for $20, or three for $50.

Blink Mini smart home security camera (1 pack), $20 (reduced from $35)

Blink Mini smart home security camera (3 pack), $50 (reduced from $85)

Keurig K-Mini pod coffee brewer: $70 at Amazon

Amazon

There are a handful of Keurig coffee makers on sale right now, but only a limited few are available for less than $50. At last look, the space-saving Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker in bright Poppy Red was available for just $70 at Amazon for a limited time.

Keurig K-Mini pod coffee brewer, $70 (reduced from $80)

Ring Video Doorbell Wired: $42 at Amazon

Amazon

See who's come calling at your door, even when you're not at home. Normally priced at $60, you can get the hard-wired version of the best-selling Ring Video Doorbell for just $42 at the Amazon Black Friday sale.

Ring Video Doorbell Wired, $42 (reduced from $60)

LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise dolls: $28 at Best Buy

Best Buy

LOL Surprise! dolls are hot this holiday season. Best Buy has the LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil D.J. doll and the Lil Bon Bon doll for $28 each, a savings of $12.

LOL Surprise! Ooh La La Baby Surprise Lil D.J., $25 (reduced from $40)

LOL Surprise! Oooh La La Baby Surprise Lil Bon Bon, $25 (reduced from $40)





Nixon Smith backpack: $52 at Amazon

Amazon

The Nixon Smith backpack has a side-entry laptop compartment, hide-away skateboard straps, a vertical front zip pocket and two side hydration slip pockets. Nixon's bags and backpacks are ready for anything, be it school or holiday travel.

Nixon Smith backpack, $52 (reduced from $75)

Corkcicle coffee mug: $35 at Amazon

Amazon

The Corkcicle 16-ounce, triple-insulated stainless steel cup is a thoughtful gift for the coffee drinker on the go. One Amazon reviewer raves: "The corkcicle mug doesn't keep my latte warm. It keeps it hot!"

Corkcicle coffee mug, $35 (reduced from $49)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $25 at Amazon

Amazon

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a UHD streaming device that includes Alexa voice remote. Just plug this into one of your TV's available HDMI ports to access Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO and more.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer hot air brush: $35 at Amazon

Amazon

The Revlon hot air brush, rated 4.6 stars on Amazon, is a multitasking wonder that blow dries, smoothes and volumizes hair to perfection (or so reviewers say).

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer hot air brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite footbath: $40 at Amazon

Amazon

The HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite footbath is a one-stop-shop for at-home foot pampering and pedicure prep. It includes massage water jets, a seagrass surface, toe-touch control, a pedicure brush and a pumice stone.

HoMedics Bubble Spa Elite footbath, $40 (reduced from $60)

It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick: $14

IT Cosmetics

Save big and shine bright with this highlighting stick from It Cosmetics.

It Cosmetics Hello Light cooling glow highlighting stick, $14 (reduced from $28)

Fotochain photo display: $33 at Amazon

Amazon

This three-frame wall display adds a creative touch to any wall. Fill it with photos your friend or loved one will appreciate for a special, personalized gift.

Fotochain photo display, $33 (reduced from $40)

