Gifts for bakers and cookie lovers

By carolin lehmann

woman baking
From a new stand mixer to a personalized rolling pin, find Christmas gifts the baker in your life will love. Getty Images

Everyone adores a baker. What's not to love about trying out their latest attempts at cookies, or bread or anything else carb-related, for that matter? To encourage (and further benefit from) their baking pursuits, gift them some new baking essentials this holiday season. Whether it's a new stand mixer or a personalized rolling pin, these gifts will encourage them to whip up a masterpiece this holiday season and beyond.

Ahead, you'll find 13 gifts for bakers and cookie lovers alike. With luck, you'll find a fresh batch of baked goods on your doorstep after gifting them one of the below this Christmas.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift stand mixer

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
Best Buy

One of the most obvious ways to upgrade a baker's setup is with a stand mixer. This tilt-head mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $500)

$250 at Best Buy

Caraway bakeware set

Caraway Bakeware Set
Caraway

This beautiful, ceramic-coated bakeware set from Caraway comes with two baking sheets, a muffin pan, a rectangle pan and a storage holder. Find it in five colors.

Caraway bakeware set, $245 (reduced from $265)

$245 at Caraway

"Dessert Person" by Claire Saffitz

Dessert Person book
Anthropologie

They'll find new recipes in the "Dessert Person" cookbook -- or should we say bakebook -- by recipe developer Claire Saffitz. It offers more than 100 recipes from crispy mushroom galette to apple and Concord grape crumble pie.

"Dessert Person" by Claire Saffitz, $35

$35 at Anthropologie

Extra large bamboo cutting boards

Extra Large Bamboo Cutting Boards
Kikcoin via Amazon

They can slice and dice all the fruits and vegetables they need for their baking pursuits on these cutting boards. This set includes three, four-layered bamboo cutting boards of various sizes.

Extra large bamboo cutting boards, $55 (reduced from $80)

$55 at Amazon

Global 8" chef's knife

Global 8" Chef's Knife
Global via Amazon

Speaking of slicing and dicing, they can use this knife. It covers a lot of bases, so they won't need a whole knife set.

Global 8" chef's knife, $85 (reduced from $159)

$85 at Amazon

Round wide Dutch oven

Round Wide Dutch Oven
Le Creuset

They can bake bread in this cult-classic Dutch oven. Choose from teal or cayenne colors.

Round wide Dutch oven, $390

$390 at Le Creuset

KitchenAid wire whip attachment

Kitchenaid Wire Whip Attachment
Kitchenaid via Amazon

They can frost their heart away with this wire whip stand mixer attachment that makes it easy to prepare frosting, eggs, sponge cakes, whipped cream and sweet holiday candies.

KitchenAid wire whip attachment, $21

$21 at Amazon

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle

KitchenAid Sifter and Scale Attachment Bundle
Best Buy

This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, saving precious minutes (and adding some high-tech fun).

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle, $90 (reduced from $130)

$90 at Home Depot

Baker's dusting wand

Baker's Dusting Wand
Oxo via Amazon

Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds with this handy little device, sure to make any baker's day.

Baker's dusting wand, $11

$11 at Amazon

Personalized wood rolling pin

Personalized Wood Rolling Pin
My Personal Memories via Amazon

Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient's name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift.

Personalized wood rolling pin, $40

$40 at Amazon

Emile Henry Modern Classics pie dish

Emile Henry Modern Classics Pie Dish
Emile Henry via Amazon

This pie plate will give the no-doubt-delicious dessert being served inside of it some competition for the prettiest piece on the table.

Emile Henry Modern Classics pie dish, $40 (reduced from $56)

$40 at Amazon

Personalized apron

Personalized Apron
Naive Argo via Amazon

Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.

Personalized apron, $22

$22 at Amazon

Joyce Chen red original unlimited kitchen scissors

Joyce Chen Red Original Unlimited Kitchen Scissors
Joyce Chen via Amazon

These kitchen scissors can cleanly cut veggies, meats, cheeses and more and are a great tool in the kitchen, especially for someone who isn't fond of chopping everything with a big knife.

Joyce Chen red original unlimited kitchen scissors, $19 (reduced from $30)

$19 at Amazon

First published on December 3, 2021 / 12:40 PM

