From a new stand mixer to a personalized rolling pin, find Christmas gifts the baker in your life will love. Getty Images

Everyone adores a baker. What's not to love about trying out their latest attempts at cookies, or bread or anything else carb-related, for that matter? To encourage (and further benefit from) their baking pursuits, gift them some new baking essentials this holiday season. Whether it's a new stand mixer or a personalized rolling pin, these gifts will encourage them to whip up a masterpiece this holiday season and beyond.

Ahead, you'll find 13 gifts for bakers and cookie lovers alike. With luck, you'll find a fresh batch of baked goods on your doorstep after gifting them one of the below this Christmas.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift stand mixer

Best Buy

One of the most obvious ways to upgrade a baker's setup is with a stand mixer. This tilt-head mixer fits a 5-quart capacity bowl, has 10 speed options and comes with three beater attachments.

KitchenAid Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift stand mixer, $250 (reduced from $500)

Caraway bakeware set

Caraway

This beautiful, ceramic-coated bakeware set from Caraway comes with two baking sheets, a muffin pan, a rectangle pan and a storage holder. Find it in five colors.

Caraway bakeware set, $245 (reduced from $265)

"Dessert Person" by Claire Saffitz



Anthropologie

They'll find new recipes in the "Dessert Person" cookbook -- or should we say bakebook -- by recipe developer Claire Saffitz. It offers more than 100 recipes from crispy mushroom galette to apple and Concord grape crumble pie.

"Dessert Person" by Claire Saffitz, $35

Extra large bamboo cutting boards

Kikcoin via Amazon

They can slice and dice all the fruits and vegetables they need for their baking pursuits on these cutting boards. This set includes three, four-layered bamboo cutting boards of various sizes.

Extra large bamboo cutting boards, $55 (reduced from $80)

Global 8" chef's knife

Global via Amazon

Speaking of slicing and dicing, they can use this knife. It covers a lot of bases, so they won't need a whole knife set.

Global 8" chef's knife, $85 (reduced from $159)

Round wide Dutch oven

Le Creuset

They can bake bread in this cult-classic Dutch oven. Choose from teal or cayenne colors.

Round wide Dutch oven, $390

KitchenAid wire whip attachment

Kitchenaid via Amazon

They can frost their heart away with this wire whip stand mixer attachment that makes it easy to prepare frosting, eggs, sponge cakes, whipped cream and sweet holiday candies.

KitchenAid wire whip attachment, $21

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle

Best Buy

This helpful baking tool will measure, sift and automatically add ingredients directly to your mixing bowl, saving precious minutes (and adding some high-tech fun).

KitchenAid sifter and scale attachment bundle, $90 (reduced from $130)

Baker's dusting wand



Oxo via Amazon

Dust dough with flour or baked goods with sugar of all kinds with this handy little device, sure to make any baker's day.

Baker's dusting wand, $11

Personalized wood rolling pin

My Personal Memories via Amazon

Customize this wooden rolling pin with an engraving of the recipient's name for an extra personal touch to this sweet gift.

Personalized wood rolling pin, $40

Emile Henry Modern Classics pie dish

Emile Henry via Amazon

This pie plate will give the no-doubt-delicious dessert being served inside of it some competition for the prettiest piece on the table.

Emile Henry Modern Classics pie dish, $40 (reduced from $56)

Personalized apron

Naive Argo via Amazon

Customize this apron for the chef that deserves a little extra recognition for their efforts in the kitchen.

Personalized apron, $22

Joyce Chen red original unlimited kitchen scissors

Joyce Chen via Amazon

These kitchen scissors can cleanly cut veggies, meats, cheeses and more and are a great tool in the kitchen, especially for someone who isn't fond of chopping everything with a big knife.

Joyce Chen red original unlimited kitchen scissors, $19 (reduced from $30)

