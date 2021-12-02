CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From doggy DNA test kits to a stylish new harness and matching leash, this list is jam-packed with great gift ideas for the pets and pet parents in your life. Eclipse Images/Getty Images

With Black Friday in the rearview and Cyber Week sales coming to a close, it's safe to say that the holidays have officially arrived. Whether you checked off the majority of your shopping list during November's flurry of great sales, or are still dutifully shopping away for that perfect present, don't forget to grab a gift for the most loyal members of the family: the dog.

Shopping for a dog, or pooch parent, can be quite the challenge. Pets have personalities and preferences just like everyone else on this year's gift list. Luckily, CBS Essentials has curated a list of great gifts for both pets and their parents, packed with crowd-pleasing favorites including subscription boxes, interactive toys, and a dog bed so chic and cozy, you might finally be able to reclaim your couch.

From grooming supplies to customizable Christmas tree ornaments, there's a paw-fect pet present out there, just waiting to be added to your cart. Here are 10 of the best gifts for dogs (and dog parents).

Dog breed personalized wood ornament

Personalization Mall

Help a proud dog parent deck the halls this holiday season with a personalized pet Christmas tree ornament. The ornament comes in 13 dog breed designs, including poodle, retriever and even mutt. The seller allows you to customize with an engraving of the pup's name and an option to add a message up to 44 characters long.

Dog breed personalized wood ornament, $9 (regularly $18)

Skout's Honor Evergreen probiotic deodorizer spray

Skouts Honor via Amazon

This PH-balanced deodorizer spray works against shedding, itching, dryness, hot spots, and odor. It's formulated with avocado oil and omega-3s to condition a dog's coat and promote shine. Added bonus: The spray smells like a fresh Christmas tree. What could be more seasonally appropriate?

Skout's Honor Evergreen probiotic deodorizer spray, $15

PetDroid interactive and motion-activated ball

PetDroid via Amazon

This rechargeable battery-powered ball from PetDroid is motion-activated to help engage a bored pup throughout the day. The ball has two modes, rolling and active bouncing, and comes with a detachable feather attachment that also makes this toy suitable for cats. This ball is intended for small to medium-sized dogs and works best on hard flooring.

PetDroid interactive and motion-activated ball, $25 (regularly $49)

Wild One care kit

Wild One

The care kit from Wild One comes with an array of daily dog-care essentials, including a bag of baked treats, your choice of supplements, a conditioning shampoo, grooming wipes and 60 eco-friendly waste bags.

Wild One care kit, $64 (regularly $66)

Vintage stripe envelope dog bed

Petco

Designed to resemble an oversized pillow -- you know, that thing dogs are always stealing away from you -- this envelope-style dog bed won't clash with the aesthetic of the living room and gives Fido a cozy spot to rest weary paws. The bed's cover is crafted with earth-friendly and hypoallergenic dyes, and the insert is stuffed with fiberfill made from recycled post-consumer plastic bottles, making this dog bed a great gift for any pup, parent and the planet.

Vintage stripe envelope dog bed $84 and up (regularly $120 and up)

Furbo dog camera

Furbo via Amazon

Here's the camera for every dog owner returning to in-person work or school. This camera from Furbo is equipped with night vision, two-way audio and treat-tossing capabilities, so you can let Fido know he's a good boy, even when you're gone. The camera connects to your phone via app for an easily accessible livestream, and will send you alerts when barking or big movement is detected, so you can check up on your pet whenever necessary.

Furbo dog camera, $118 (regularly $170)

Pet State lick pad set

Pet State via Amazon

This lick pad set includes three mats, all equipped with suction cups and a non-slip design to keep the pads in place. Made with food-grade, BPA-free silicone, these lick mats are perfect for calming a stressed dog during bath time, a period of separation, or just when they seem like they could use a stimulating and soothing treat.

Pet State lick pad set (3-piece), $15 (regularly $16)

Embark dog DNA test

Embark via Amazon

For the rescue pup parents with a bit of a breed mystery on their hands, Embark dog DNA tests can help identify a pup's breed, family tree, genetic health risks and physical traits. It can even connect you to a dog's relatives. Right now, you can save on everything from the basic breed test kit to the more advanced purebred kit with the code: HARK.

Embark dog DNA test $99 and up (regularly $129 and up)

Wild One harness walk kit

Wild One

For the extra stylish pet parent, Wild One's walk kit includes a lightweight dog harness, dirt-resistant and water-proof leash and waste bag carrier, all in one chic and on-trend color. This kit is a great marriage of fashion and function and is sure to grab some attention at the dog park.

Wild One Harness Walk Kit $98 (regularly $118)

BarkBox monthly subscription

BarkBox via Amazon

With a BarkBox subscription, each month a dog-focused delivery will arrive, bringing toys, treats and something special to chew on. Every month's toys and treats have a theme options for subscribers to choose from. This December, subscribers can choose between Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Spiderman, Thanksgiving or "Peace and Fluff," a '70s-themed box.

Subscriptions start at $23 when you subscribe for the year, or $35 for each individual box. Amazon is currently offering your first box for $17 when you subscribe, with the ability to cancel at any time.

BarkBox, $17 and up

