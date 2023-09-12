Apple Watch 9 was just announced, so Apple Watch 8 clearance deals are here

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Apple just unveiled the Apple Watch 9, the latest addition to the company's ultra-popular smartwatch lineup. The Apple Watch 9, with a brighter screen and new chip, won't be available for a little while, but with this announcement many retailers are already dropping the price on older Apple Watch models. Recent models like the Apple Watch 8 are still able to receive software updates and have tons of advanced features like heart monitoring, crash detection and more. So even if you don't get the latest model, you're still getting an excellent smartwatch at a great deal.

if you're in the market for a new Apple Watch and aren't concerned about having the newest model possible, take advantage of Amazon's latest price drop on the Apple Watch 8. It's currently 22% on Amazon and at Walmart following today's Apple Event.

Best clearance deals on the Apple Watch 8



Not interested in splurging on the newly announced Apple Watch 9? Then consider the on-sale Apple Watch 8.

The Apple Watch Series 8 is a durable smartwatch that is swim-proof, dust-proof and crack-resistant. For regular smartwatch users, it packs just about every feature you could ask for into a compact, comfortable-to-wear package.

The Apple Watch 8 has a number of health-tracking features, including an optical heart sensor, electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor. It also comes with a new crash detection feature, which detects where the wearer is in a severe car crash and alerts emergency services.

You can also tap into yoga, meditation and other workout programs via Apple Fitness+. (Apple Fitness+ is a subscription service. It costs $9.99 a month; Apple Watch buyers get the first month free.)

The Apple Watch Series 8 is the obvious choice for anyone who doesn't need any of the Apple Watch Ultra's ridiculously long feature list. It's just right, and a great upgrade from the previous line's offerings. It's also more affordable and frequently goes on sale.

Right now, both Walmart and Amazon have marked down the 41mm GPS-only Apple Watch 8 to $310 (regularly $399). This is one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. Pricing varies for additional models based on size and cellular options, but the Apple Watch 8 is discounted across all models.

Why we like the Apple Watch 8:

Heart rate readings and ECG records are stored in the Apple Health app for easy access.

It effortlessly syncs with iPhones and other Apple products to share health data, messages and more.

It comes with a built-in blood oxygen sensor and application.

Is an Apple Watch worth it?

If you're someone who wears a smartwatch and is considering a upgrade, then an Apple Watch is worth it. The smart wearable can tell time, answer texts and calls, play music and it's outfitted with all the latest features and functions, including health-tracking. While the Apple Watch does not track blood pressure, it does feature as an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

What is the latest Apple Watch model?

Apple just unveiled the Apple Watch 9, but it's not officially out yet. Currently, the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra are the latest Apple Watch generations that you can buy today. If you wanted to see the Apple Watch generations in order, they start with the Apple Watch (1st generation) (2015), the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 (2016), the Apple Watch Series 3 (2017), the Apple Watch Series 4 (2018), the Apple Watch Series 5 (2019), the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE (2020), the Apple Watch Series 7 and finally the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra (2022).

How to compare Apple Watch models

You might be wondering, what is the difference between an Apple Watch cellular vs. GPS? Well if you don't have your Apple iPhone on you, the Apple Watch cellular can still connect to the internet and show you all your favorite content right on your wrist. Plus it can track your location and give you directions no matter where you are. The Apple Watch GPS can only give you directions, but it's not connected to the internet so it can't do things like send you emails or stream music.

Should you wait for the Apple Watch Series? Well if you want a good deal on Apple Watch, there is no better time to buy one than today. Amazon is full of major deals on Apple Watches.

