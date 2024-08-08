3 Columbia University administrators resign over controversial texts that "touched on antisemitic tropes"

3 Columbia University deans resign 3 Columbia University deans resign 00:28

NEW YORK -- Three Columbia University administrators who had been placed on leave over controversial texts they exchanged during an on-campus event about Jewish life at the school have resigned, the school confirmed.

Cristen Kromm, the dean of undergraduate student life, Matthew Patashnick, the associate dean for student and family support, and Susan Chang-Kim, the vice dean and chief administrative officer were initially placed on leave after the texts came to light.

Columbia President Minouche Shafik previously said in a letter the texts were "not only unprofessional, but also disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes. Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our University's values and the standards we must uphold in our community."

Word of the resignations comes on the same day a Columbia University official's home was vandalized with red paint and Hamas and Nazi imagery.

One dean will remain

A fourth college dean, Josef Sorrett, will remain at the college. He has apologized, and has committed to fix the damage caused by the texts.

"While not intended as such, some of the text messages exchanged may call to mind antisemitic tropes," Sorett said in a letter previously released to the Columbia College community. "Any language that demeans members of our community, or divides us from one another, is simply unacceptable."

"I am deeply sorry that this happened in a community that I lead, and that I was part of any of the exchanges, and I pledge to spearhead the change we need to ensure this never happens again," Sorett continued. He said "the loss of trust and the pain this incident has caused, particularly to the Jewish members of our community, must be fully repaired."

The text exchange took place during the Columbia's reunion weekend in May at an event called "Jewish Life on Campus: Past, Present and Future." The event was held a month after pro-Palestinian protesters were cleared out of Columbia's Hamilton Hall and an on-campus encampment had to be cleared by the NYPD.

Images of the text exchange were initially published by conservative news outlet the Washington Free Beacon, and their content was released by the House Committee on Education and the Workforce.