Columbia University official's NYC home vandalized with red paint, Nazi and Hamas symbols

NEW YORK -- Vandals drew Nazi and Hamas symbols and left bugs at a Columbia University administrator's home in Brooklyn, according to New York City police.

Upside-down triangles, symbols Hamas uses to identify Israeli targets and that Nazis used to tag prisoners during the Holocaust, were painted in red on the building in Brooklyn Heights where Columbia COO Cas Holloway lives, police said Thursday.

Live bugs were left in the lobby, as well as a letter that appeared to be in response to the NYPD arresting pro-Palestinian students on Columbia's campus.

Vandals wrote letter referencing Columbia protests

The letter addressed to Holloway stated, "You signed off on the brutalization of Columbia students because they stood against the genocide of Palestinians."

"Even when the crickets are gone from your apartment, the memory will remain," the letter continued. It told Holloway not to expel students who participated in the spring protests.

Columbia's president recently announced she is considering giving campus safety personnel authority to arrest people after protests and unrest on the Manhattan campus during the spring semester.

The vandals also left a "Wanted" flyer with Holloway's face on a mailbox.

"I'm all for people protesting, but this is too far"

Holloway did not appear to be home when the vandalism was discovered. Other residents of the building were forced to walk by the red paint in order to leave.

"It's startling to walk out the door and see that," another person who lives in the building said. "It's awful. I don't know, I feel like it has to stop. I'm all for people protesting, but this is too far."

"Angry, I braced myself to come down because they said that I have to use the laundry room entrance, which has stairs up and down to it, that I can't use," said Bob Wachewski, who uses a wheelchair.

A Columbia University spokesperson said, "Columbia unequivocally condemns vandalism, threats, and personal attacks. Anyone engaging in such activity will be reported to law enforcement and face appropriate discipline. Every member of our community deserves to feel safe, valued, and able to thrive."

Police searching for surveillance video of suspects

Police were canvassing for surveillance video to determine who was involved. So far, the incident is being investigated as criminal mischief and has not been deemed a hate crime.

Police have not connected this to any other incidents, but it resembles another red paint incident at the homes of Jewish executives of the Brooklyn Museum in June. NYPD arrested two people in that case and more suspects are being sought.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.