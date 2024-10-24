Wisconsin voters tell WCCO what issues they care about most this election

PRESCOTT, Wis. — Voters have reported feeling overwhelmed by all the campaign ads on TV, but what you might not know is that most of those ads are not aimed at Minnesota voters — but instead are meant for western Wisconsin.

You've heard it all election season, Wisconsin is a battleground state that could help determine who becomes our next president.

But what are voters there thinking?

Outside of the Twisted Oak Cafe in Prescott, Wisconsin, a few Thursday regulars shared their thoughts on presidential candidates.

"I am very impressed with Kamala Harris," said Wisconsin resident Mary Bjurquist.

Another resident, Mary Krech, also seems to lean more toward Harris, stating that she's a candidate that speaks to her more on issues.

"She gives us a chance for us to do what we want to do with our bodies," said Krech.

But Harvey Becker told WCCO life was better in the Trump years.

"It seemed to me we weren't having trouble with the economy, things were going pretty good I thought," said Becker.

Other voters told WCCO it's Trump that is driving them into the Harris Walz camp.

"The primary issue is that the danger that Trump will become a dictator," said Ernest Hiebert.

Some voters don't like either candidate.

"I get most concerned about where our country is going," said Matt Bronk. "Because these two parties are just trying to divide us so much, that scares me."

Some households are divided, like the Bests.

"I am not happy about the border and I am not happy about inflation," said Bill Best. "I don't like how Harris got into running for president."

Jackie Best says she's most concerned about women's rights.

"Harris that is who I am voting for," said Jackie Best.