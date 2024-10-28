What's on the Wisconsin ballot for the 2024 election? Here's what to know.

MINNEAPOLIS — Though early voting has been underway for some time, many voters will be heading to their polling locations in Wisconsin to grab their ballots and vote in person on Election Day. The Badger state, which offers 10 electoral votes, is seen by many as a battleground state that could tip the scales in either former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris's favor.

In addition to the presidential race, there are plenty of other races to decide in Wisconsin.

Here's what's going to be on the ballot in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin presidential ballot

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are on the ballot under the Democratic Party.

Donald Trump and JD Vance are on the ballot under the Republican Party.

Robert F. Kennedy and Nicole Shanahan are on the ballot under the We The People Party.

Chase Oliver and Mike ter Maat are on the ballot under the Libertarian Party.

Randall Terry and Stephen Broden are on the ballot under the Constitution Party.

Jill Stein and Rudolph Ware are on the ballot under the Green Party.

Cornel West and Melina Abdullah are on the ballot under the Justice For All Party.

Claudia De la Cruz and Karina Garcia are on the ballot under the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

What Wisconsin ballot amendments are up for a vote in 2024?

In the ballot is a statewide referendum authored by Republican legislators asking for permission to amend the state constitution to clearly prohibit non-U.S. citizens from voting in any election held in the state.

Republicans argue they're trying to protect election integrity as immigrants pour over the southern border. Democrats and other opponents say the amendment has no practical effect - no Wisconsin municipalities allow noncitizens to vote - and is instead designed to draw conservatives to the polls and stoke anger against foreigners in the United States.

Here's the exact wording of the yes/no question:

"Eligibility to vote. Shall section 1 of article III of the constitution, which deals with suffrage, be amended to provide that only a United States citizen age 18 or older who resides in an election district may vote in an election for national, state, or local office or at a statewide or local referendum?"



U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin

There is one U.S. Senate seat up for election in the state. Here are the candidates up for election for that seat:

Incumbent Tammy Baldwin under the Democratic Party

Eric Hovde under the Republican Party

Phil Anderson under the Disrupt The Corruption Party

Thomas Leager under the America First Party

This is a closely watched race nationally and is expected to be close. If Baldwin loses to Hovde, the Democrats' majority in the Senate will be extremely difficult to preserve.

U.S. House races in Wisconsin

All eight districts are up for election, with all but one election involving an incumbent candidate:

District 1: Bryan Steil (Incumbent - Republican Party), Peter Barca (Democratic Party) and Chester Todd Jr. (Green Party)

District 2: Mark Pocan (Incumbent - Democratic Party) and Erik Olsen (Republican Party)

District 3: Derrick Van Orden (Incumbent - Republican Party) and Rebecca Cooke (Democratic Party)

District 4: Gwen Moore (Incumbent - Democratic Party), Tim Rogers (Republican Party) and Robert Raymond (Independent)

District 5: Scott Fitzgerald (Incumbent - Republican Party) and Ben Steinhoff (Democratic Party)

District 6: Glenn Grothman (Incumbent - Republican Party) and John Zarbano (Democratic Party)

District 7: Tom Tiffany (Incumbent - Republican Party) and Kyle Kilbourn (Democratic Party)

District 8: Kristin Lyerly (Democratic Party) and Tony Wied (Republican Party)

Local Wisconsin races & how to get a sample ballot

Sixteen of 33 Wisconsin Senate seats are up for election while all 99 seats in the Wisconsin State Assembly are up for election.

You can find what will be on your Wisconsin ballot here.