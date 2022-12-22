Winter storm complicating last-minute holiday package deliveries

WOODBURY, Minn. – Drivers are braving the blizzard to finish the last of your Christmas deliveries, but this weather could complicate things.

Amazon's Sortation Center in Woodbury is seeing a surge in packages this week. It handles roughly 1.3 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"This is actually our Super Bowl," said Scott Seroka with Amazon. "This is the most fun time we have of the year to fulfill Christmas wishes."

Boxes that have already been packed come to the center to be divvied up by ZIP code then moved out in bundles to post offices.

"They will get there by 8 a.m. so that they can be sorted by the postal teams and be delivered by the postal carriers," said Katie Riegelman, the center's site leader.

This week's snowstorm could throw a wrench in those plans.

"We kind of follow those reports with bated breath kind of like everyone else does," Seroka said. "We're Minnesotans. [The] safety of our drivers and the safety of our folks are definitely utmost of our priorities."

Amazon tracks updates in real time so if there are delays to delivery times, customers will know.

As for the United States Postal Service, they say they're doing what they can to prepare for the storm. They said they keep delivering those last-minute gifts as long as it's safe and the roads are still open.