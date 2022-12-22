Watch CBS News
Winter storm complicating last-minute holiday package deliveries

By David Schuman

/ CBS Minnesota

Delays, cancellations at MSP airport as winter storm moves in
Delays, cancellations at MSP airport as winter storm moves in 01:53

WOODBURY, Minn. – Drivers are braving the blizzard to finish the last of your Christmas deliveries, but this weather could complicate things.

Amazon's Sortation Center in Woodbury is seeing a surge in packages this week. It handles roughly 1.3 million packages between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

"This is actually our Super Bowl," said Scott Seroka with Amazon. "This is the most fun time we have of the year to fulfill Christmas wishes."

Boxes that have already been packed come to the center to be divvied up by ZIP code then moved out in bundles to post offices.  

amazon-shipping-package-00-01-0700.jpg
CBS

"They will get there by 8 a.m. so that they can be sorted by the postal teams and be delivered by the postal carriers," said Katie Riegelman, the center's site leader.

This week's snowstorm could throw a wrench in those plans.

"We kind of follow those reports with bated breath kind of like everyone else does," Seroka said. "We're Minnesotans. [The] safety of our drivers and the safety of our folks are definitely utmost of our priorities."

Amazon tracks updates in real time so if there are delays to delivery times, customers will know.

As for the United States Postal Service, they say they're doing what they can to prepare for the storm. They said they keep delivering those last-minute gifts as long as it's safe and the roads are still open.

David Schuman
screen-shot-2022-06-08-at-4-11-24-pm.png

David joined the WCCO team in April 2020, previously working at CBS 58 in Milwaukee. Prior to that, he worked in Las Vegas. While there, David covered several stories in the national spotlight, including the October 1 mass shooting and political visits from President Barack Obama and candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton.

First published on December 21, 2022 / 10:00 PM

