Wimpy winter causes cancelations for various Twin Cities events

MINNEAPOLIS — Not even a week since their delayed start due to weather, Art Shanty Projects is calling it quits for the season due to our extreme winter heat.

"It's certainly a big disappointment for everyone," said Erin Lavelle, Artistic Director for Art Shanty Projects. "We had a great start and we're sad to be ending early."

They're now employing the "Shanty Shimmy," making sure the works of art don't get stuck while moving them closer to shore.

"They've been sinking just a little not to worry that they would sink through the ice," said Lavelle.

Lavelle said while's still a good 10 to 12 inches if ice, it's better safe than sorry.

"It's certainly not worth the risk. The long range forcast is not good," said Lavelle.

WCCO

Larry and Edis Risser live a block away from Lake Harriet, and have never seen anything quite like this.

"They need to get off the ice before they get under it," said Edis Risser.

Meanwhile it's a similar story in Maple Grove, where the ice castles also closed for the season Thursday.

Organizers said they tried their very best to stay open, but they were no match for our major meltdown.

The Luminary Loppet in Minneapolis is also calling an audible, moving from ice to land.

"The shanties had a wonderful go of it last weekend, and I think their effort was worth. It's too bad it got cut short, but it was great," said Larry Risser.

Land is not an option for the shanties, that's because of an unfrozen, muddy ground, which is also a safety hazard.

The goal now is to have all the shanties off the ice by Sunday.

"We don't want to welcome crowds out to a situation that is not safe," said Lavelle.