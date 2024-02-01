Carver County sheriff issues warning about thin ice on local lakes

Amid warm weather, ice fishing guides still not packing up for season

CARVER COUNTY, Minn. — Minnesota's ephemeral winter seems to have claimed yet another victim: the hope of those who frequent Carver County's icy lakes.

On Thursday, the Carver County Sheriff's Office issued a warning on social media: "Please use extreme caution when venturing on area lakes."

Recent warm temperatures have caused ice on area lakes to diminish greatly, the sheriff's office explained. Rescues are on the rise, and with the extended forecast showing temperatures well above average, there's no frozen relief in sight.

January was a particularly parabolic month in this limp winter. The first 11 days all came in above average in the Twin Cities, then a 10-day stretch of below average temps took hold. After that, the last 10 days of the month averaged 19.1 degrees above average.

Carver County isn't the only area that's been blighted by the unusual weather. Minneapolis' ice rinks opened historically late on Jan. 21, then closed less than a week later. Organizers of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships canceled its final weekend.

Still, some ice fishing guides tell WCCO they're not ready to pack it in for the season just yet.

Though this winter has been unusually warm, it's not the warmest on record — at least not yet. That dubious honor belongs to the 1877-1878 season, when the Twin Cities averaged 29 degrees between December and February, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

Carver County includes the southwestern corner of the Twin Cities and beyond.