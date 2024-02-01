After 8-day run, Ice Castles in Maple Grove closes for season due to warmth

Take a sneak peek at the Ice Castles in Maple Grove

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Record warmth has prompted organizers of the Ice Castles in Maple Grove to close the event after just over a week.

Organizers say the attraction is closed as of Thursday. It was originally planned to open in late December, but was delayed to last Wednesday due to unseasonably warm weather.

Despite the Ice Castles' short run, organizers say it attracted thousands of visitors.

"I am incredibly proud of our crew and their determination to build a spectacular castle with all of the hurdles Mother Nature has thrown at us this year," Ice Castles CEO Kyle Standifird said. "We tried to stay open as long as the weather would let us, and unfortunately, it has been much warmer than anyone could have anticipated in this historic Minnesota season. We are already looking forward to and planning for our 2025 Minnesota Ice Castle."

This year, Ice Castles moved to Maple Grove, on Main Street and Weaver Lake Road. It was held in New Brighton last year.

Ice Castles, LLC — a Utah-based company founded in 2011 — has other locations this season in Colorado, New Hampshire and Utah. There are also two "Winter Realms" locations in Lake George, New York and Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.

Last year, Lake Geneva's location closed after only three days due to warmth.

The attraction featured ice slides, fire shows, tunnels, an ice bar, a variety of "awe-inspiring ice formations" and more.

NOTE: Video is from Jan. 24, 2024.