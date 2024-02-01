Watch CBS News
Luminary Loppet will again be on land at Minneapolis' Lake of the Isles

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — It's official: Minneapolis' annual Luminary Loppet is land-bound again this year.

Organizers say the ice on the Lake of the Isles in Uptown is just too dangerous.

The candlelit Luminary Loppet is set for Saturday and features 1,200 luminaries lining the trail. You can walk or cross-country ski on the trail.

There are six start wave times between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to prevent congestion. There will be refreshments and food trucks along the trail, plus music at the Luminary Party.

RELATED: Public works departments work ahead, scale back budgets in winterless year

The event is the Loppet Foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year. Organizers say it supports year-round programs aimed at "connecting people to the outdoors through experiences that grow community."

The Luminary Loppet is part of the City of Lakes Loppet Winter Festival, which includes cross-country ski, fat bike, snowshoe and skijor races - and other events. The Luminary Loppet is not a race.  

