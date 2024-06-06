Wife of slain Burnsville police officer reflects on Minneapolis officer Jamal Mitchell's death

MINNEAPOLIS — The community's support for fallen Minneapolis police officer Jamal Mitchell is in full bloom.

One week ago, Mitchell was killed in the Whittier neighborhood. Mitchell was shot without warning trying to help a man in the street.

Ever since that fateful day, community members have been showing support through fundraisers and letters of encouragement left on his squad car outside of Minneapolis Police Department 5th Precinct.

Among those people is Cindy Elmstrand-Castruita, who knows what his family is going through.

"We haven't had time to heal," she said.

A little more than three months ago, her life changed forever, and it was her husband's squad covered in flowers.

Her husband, Burnsville police officer Paul Elmstrand, Matthew Ruge, and SWAT paramedic Adam Finseth were shot and killed in the line of duty.

WCCO's Ubah Ali and Cindy spoke back in March about her hero, Paul, and how great of a father he was.

Again, they spoke at the growing memorial for Mitchell. This time, Elmstrand-Castruit's heart was breaking for another family.

"I just wish I could shield all officers and their families from something like this happening," she said.

Elmstrand-Castruit was overcome by anger and sadness as she questioned why and why so soon.

"It still feels like it was a week ago, my husband passed away," she said.

It's encouraging words left on Mitchell's squad car, much like Elmstrand's, that she says gets her through the tough days.

"Looking at the letters they (community members) wrote and left on Paul's car it gives me hope that not everyone is bad or evil," Elmstrand-Castruita said.

While she understands the heaviness Mitchell's family is feeling, she wants them to know this: "My only advice is to take it one moment at a time," Elmstrand-Castruita stated.