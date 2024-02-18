Breaking: 2 officers, 1 paramedic killed in Burnsville, Minnesota, source says

Police officers, paramedic killed in Burnsville while responding to domestic call

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Two police officers and a paramedic were killed in Burnsville Sunday morning, a source tells WCCO.

Dakota County dispatch said earlier authorities were responding to an "incident with weapons" in the area.

County dispatch provided few other details, but there was a significant law enforcement presence on the 12000 block of 33rd Avenue. A WCCO crew saw fire trucks, ambulances, police and SWAT vehicles at the scene. One of the SWAT vehicles had multiple bullet holes visible on its windshield.

The officers were responding to a domestic call, a source said, and the paramedic was providing aid to one of the officers.

At Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis, police and first responders from multiple cities were gathered to show support. Injured officers are often taken to Hennepin Healthcare due to its status as a level one trauma center.

Support and condolences from Minnesota state leaders and other law enforcement agencies are pouring in on social media.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more information.