Vikings QB Max Brosmer continues to mentor former teammate, Gophers QB Drake Lindsey

For both Max Brosmer and Drake Lindsey, the first day they met at the University of Minnesota marked the beginning of a new chapter.

"I was like, 'this kid's huge. I wish I was that big,'" Brosmer said. "That was back when (Lindsey) weighed 250."

Brosmer, four years older and Minnesota's starting quarterback in 2024, quickly became a mentor to Lindsey, a true freshman, as they navigated the Golden Gophers QB room together.

"He earned my respect really quick because he was always in the building," Lindsey said, now the Gophers' starting QB. "Once you earn that respect, you're gonna listen to somebody that's older than you and that's had success. It kind of felt like we were both in a new place together at the same time. Which also really helped. We were both learning things about Minnesota together."

Now, 22 months since that first Gophers report day. Brosmer has moved on. He impressed the Minnesota Vikings so much in training camp that he made the team as an undrafted free agent.

"When I saw he was going to the Vikings it was obviously a blessing because you have one of your close friends back in the city," Lindsey said. "I had 100% faith the whole time because I've seen him work. I've seen his consistency, day in and day out. So, there was no doubt in my mind. Ultimately, it's just really cool the situation he's in now and just happy for him."

On a fall Monday night, the pair signed autographs at a Minneapolis restaurant, the friendship continuing. The mentorship never stopped. Brosmer requests the Gophers film from Lindsey every week.

"There's gonna be mistakes. There's gonna be some amazing plays. And everything in between," said Brosmer. "I just do my best to pick through the film with a fine-tooth comb. As long as I'm doing my job with the Vikings, I have a few minutes to do what I can with Drake."

"I really do try and talk to him as much as I can," said Lindsey. "Just because of the friendship we have but also, he's super, super smart. And that's something I'll always try to keep feeding off of because you always try to find one thing that can get you better throughout the week that maybe you can apply to your game on Sunday, and for him on Sunday."

Brosmer has captured the attention of a specific subset of Minnesota football die-hards that root for both the professional and collegiate. With the quarterback injuries the Vikings have had, it's common to see his supporters on social media lobbying for many more snaps in purple. But is Brosmer aware of this?

"To be honest, not to the extent that you're speaking on," Brosmer answered as Lindsey laughed to his right. "I do my best to get off social media throughout the year. It's more of an offseason thing. So maybe I'll go back after the season and 'oh this is pretty funny.'"

Two quarterbacks who have come a long way — and are still just a few miles apart.

"Sometimes I'll text Drake, 'hey, what coverage do you think this is?'" said Brosmer. "Test him with stuff that I'm seeing. So eventually down the road, he can be like 'oh, I saw that text three years ago, I know exactly what defense that is.'"