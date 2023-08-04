White Earth Nation launches Minnesota's 2nd recreational weed dispensary

"Going Green": A WCCO special report on the legalization of recreational weed in Minnesota

WHITE EARTH NATION, Minn. -- Within days of the full legalization of recreational marijuana use, White Earth Nation has opened the state's second weed dispensary.

This comes after Red Lake's dispensary opened on day one of the new cannabis laws going into effect, on Aug.1.

Officials in White Earth report the dispensary at Waagigwan Mashkiki Dispensary in Mahnomen opened on Monday for medicinal cannabis patients, but began also selling recreational cannabis Thursday morning.

"This is a significant milestone for our community, marking a new chapter in our commitment to provide comprehensive healthcare options for our people," spokesperson Gary W. Padrta said. "Our teams have been working diligently to prepare for this launch, and we're excited to provide a safe and controlled environment for cannabis access."

Hundreds of customers flocked to the Red Lake Reservation on Tuesday to buy marijuana at the first retail dispensary in Minnesota.

Minnesotans can now have up to 2 pounds of cannabis flower in their homes and transport up to 2 ounces in public, but retail sales in most places will take longer because a new state office charged with oversight and issuing business licenses is in its infancy

The Red Lake and White Earth nations, however, are sovereign, so they can set their own rules and regulations.

It's likely that the state's regulatory apparatus won't be fully functional for more than a year from now.